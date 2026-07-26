In 1,369 career NHL games, Kane has recorded 508 goals, 892 assists, and 1,400 points. He also won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2007-08, the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012-13, as well as the Art Ross Trophy and Hart Trophy in 2015-16. He's had an amazing career and is still not interested in calling it quits.