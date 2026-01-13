Three NHL Teams That Could Be A Fit For Coach Dean Evason

The Columbus Blue Jackets and GM Don Waddell surprised many with the firing of coach Dean Evason on Monday.
This was Evason's second season as the Blue Jackets' bench boss, and now he's on the market again.
With Columbus' coaching change, others around the league should be on high alert as they could be sacked next. Ultimately, this leads to the question of where Evason could end up next in the NHL.
Evason has coached for parts of seven seasons in this league. Before he became the coach of the Blue Jackets for the 2024-25 campaign, he was behind the bench for the Minnesota Wild for five years.
Overall, Evason has coached in 378 NHL contests, registering a respectable 206-129-43 record, with a .545 points percentage. With those numbers, here are three teams that could be the next landing spot for Evason.
The Winnipeg Jets have arguably been the most disappointing team in the NHL this season, as they have a 17-22-5 record across 44 games. Winnipeg is last in the Central Division and second-last in the entire NHL with just the Vancouver Canucks behind them.
It's all the more mind-boggling considering they finished the 2024-25 season on top of the standings, winning the franchise's first-ever Presidents' Trophy.
Like Evason was, Jets coach Scott Arniel is in his second season with his team.
The Jets seem like the most likely destination for Evason. Columbus and Winnipeg are similar in terms of the hockey market, and Evason is a Manitoba native. Evason will show tough love when necessary, like Arniel, while bringing in a good balance of lightness around the rink as well. The connection between Evason and Winnipeg writes itself.
In the Utah Mammoth's two years of existence, Andre Tourigny has been leading the way behind the bench. However, Tourigny has coached this group of players beyond that.
Tourigny's tenure began with the Arizona Coyotes in 2021-22. Since then, his team – Coyotes, Hockey Club, or Mammoth – has not made the post-season.
This season, his fifth in charge, Utah is very close to getting over the hump and into the playoffs. They are tied on points with the Los Angeles Kings, which own the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
However, if his team fails to make the playoffs again, Tourigny may not have any more attempts at leading the Mammoth himself.
If Utah were to make a coaching change, it would likely be an off-season move, especially when considering how close they are this year. Tourigny has one more season left on his contract.
The Mammoth's roster is filled with young stars, and bringing in Evason could help the team grow in maturity and develop a consistent style of play in the long run.
It's no secret that the New Jersey Devils are not where they envisioned themselves to be going into this season.
After 46 games, they have 48 points and a 23-21-2 record under Sheldon Keefe. Because of the intense parity in the East, the Devils are sixth in the Metropolitan Division and four points back of a playoff spot.
New Jersey isn't completely out of the playoff hunt, but its chances are certainly getting smaller as the campaign goes on.
Keefe is in his second season as the Devils' coach. His first year with the Devils wasn't problematic, as the team finished third in the Metropolitan Division. However, the team is in a contending phase, and missing the playoffs won't sit well with New Jersey's brass, ultimately putting Keefe on the hot seat.
A change behind the bench always seems to provide a jolt throughout the roster, and adding Evason behind the Devils' bench may just do that.
