Three NHL Teams That Could Miss Next Year's Playoffs After First-Round Exit
These three recently eliminated NHL teams could very well miss the playoffs next year because of their competition, departures and other factors.
The quality of NHL teams that were eliminated in the first round is quite surprising.
The first round saw some top contenders end up being knocked out, such as the Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Dallas Stars.
However, other teams' first-round eliminations were less shocking.
There are three specific NHL teams that could end up missing the post-season next year after their first-round exits.
Let's discuss each of them now.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings' playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche went about exactly the way it was expected. The Kings were swept by the dominant Avalanche and now have plenty of questions heading into the off-season.
The Kings were very underwhelming this regular season, finishing the campaign with a 35-27-20 record. If receiving one point for overtime losses did not exist, the Kings would have finished second-last in the NHL with 70 points instead of 90.
That alone makes them stand out as a team that could miss the post-season next year.
However, the Kings also just lost their franchise center, Anze Kopitar, to retirement. Replacing him will be incredibly difficult, since No. 2 center Quinton Byfield had a down year, and it could make the Kings take a step back next season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
After entering the campaign expected to be one of the NHL's worst teams, they finished second in the Metropolitan Division with a 41-25-16 record and 98 points.
They did not have much success in the playoffs, however, losing in six games to the Philadelphia Flyers.
As good as this season was for the Penguins, there's no certainty as to whether this season was a one-off or not.
The Penguins enter the summer with Evgeni Malkin, Anthony Mantha, and Stuart Skinner being among their pending UFAs.
Some players' career years fuelled the Penguins' success as well, such as Mantha, Egor Chinakhov, Parker Wotherspoon, Justin Brazeau, and Conor Dewar. They must translate their success from this season to the next if Pittsburgh wants another post-season appearance.
Boston Bruins
Unless the Bruins address their roster needs this off-season, they are certainly a playoff team at risk of missing out next year.
They have too many holes at important positions, with the right side of their blueline and their top-six forward lines being the biggest examples.
Non-playoff Atlantic Division teams, such as the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, all have the potential to pass the Bruins next year.
Even if the Bruins have an excellent goalie in Jeremy Swayman, they may need to get more talent in front of him if they hope to be a playoff team again next season. This is especially so if they are unable to re-sign pending UFA Viktor Arvidsson, who had 25 goals and 54 points in 69 games this season.
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