Three Potential Trade Fits For Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi has officially entered the rumor mill.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Hurricanes are listening to offers for Kotkaniemi and recognize that he needs a change of scenery.

The Hurricanes' willingness to move on from Kotkaniemi is not necessarily surprising. The 25-year-old forward has had a rough 2025-26 season, as he has recorded just two goals and four assists in 25 games.

However, any potential suitors need to be okay with the fact that Kotkaniemi would be far more than just a rental, given his $4.82 million cap hit through the end of the 2029-30 season.

With all of this, let's take a look at three potential trade fits for Kotkaniemi.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have been a great surprise this season. After having many doubters heading into the 2025-26 season, the Flyers have a 22-12-8 record and are third in the Metropolitan Division standings. With this in mind, it would not be surprising if they were open to adding to their roster.

One of the Flyers' most significant needs right now is another top-nine center, so they could make a lot of sense as a suitor for Kotkaniemi. With the Flyers on the rise, they could have interest in an intriguing buy-low candidate like Kotkaniemi. This is especially true given that he is on the right side of 30.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings could use another center after trading Phillip Danault to the Montreal Canadiens last month. With the center trade market weak right now, perhaps this could prompt them to pursue a former 43-point center like Kotkaniemi.

According to Friedman, the Hurricanes offered Kotkaniemi to the Kings when Danault was being shopped. With this in mind, perhaps the two clubs could discuss Kotkaniemi again. If the Kings acquired him, he could slot nicely on their third line.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues are having a very disappointing 2025-26 season, and it would not be surprising if they made changes to their group as a result. With the Blues needing younger talent, they could be a solid landing spot for Kotkaniemi. This is especially true if they move out some of their rumoured trade candidates, such as centers Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist.

Yet, even if the Blues brought in Kotkaniemi without trading any of their forwards by the deadline, he could still be a strong fit on their roster. If they acquired him, he would give them another option for their top nine and could also work on their special team units if he bounced back from the change of scenery.

