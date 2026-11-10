Too Much Too Soon?: How Jets Rookie Viggo Bjorck Is Handling The Pressures Of The NHL

One of the biggest questions in the draft was where Bjorck would go. In the public sphere, his rankings were all over. Ranging from a high of three by myself to 12, where The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy had him, Bjorck was a player who was thought very highly of. He was praised for his maturity, his two-way game, and his ability to play center against men at the IIHF World Championship and in the SHL.