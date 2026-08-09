Top Three Goaltenders In The NHL's Pacific Division

thehockeynews.com How The Sharks' And Ducks' Blueline Could Decide Their Playoff Fate The Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks are Pacific Division rivals, and next year, the Ducks and Sharks could be fighting for third place in the Pacific. But San Jose and Anaheim's defense corps are built differently – and the Sharks and Ducks D-men could help push their team into the 2027 playoffs.