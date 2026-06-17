Toronto Maple Leafs Name Jim Hiller Coach

Jim Hiller returns to the Toronto Maple Leafs as Craig Berube's replacement after previously being an assistant coach for them from 2015-16 to 2018-19.
Hiller, 57, joins the Maple Leafs as Craig Berube's replacement after spending parts of three seasons as the coach of the Los Angeles Kings.
He amassed a 93-58-24 record with the Kings and made the playoffs twice, falling to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round both times. Los Angeles fired Hiller on March 1 of this season.
Hiller previously served as an assistant coach on the Detroit Red Wings in 2014-15, the Leafs from 2015-16 to 2018-19 and the New York Islanders from 2020-21 to 2021-22.
"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to return to Toronto and lead the Maple Leafs," Hiller said in the Leafs' news release. "This is a special organization with great players, passionate fans and high expectations. I'm looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential."
Maple Leafs GM John Chayka called Hiller an experienced coach who knows what it takes to win in today's league.
"He has worked with successful teams throughout his career, connects well with players and brings a clear approach behind the bench," Chayka said. "We believe he's the right person to lead our team and help us reach our goals."
Hiller had the Kings play a defensive style of game that limited shots and goals against them, which could help a Leafs squad that allowed the second-most goals this year. In the past three seasons, the Kings have ranked third, second and tied for seventh in fewest goals against.
The flip side is the Kings ranked 16th, 14th and 29th in most goals-for in those seasons.
The Leafs hired Hiller more than a month after firing Berube as a chance for a fresh start. Toronto finished with 30 fewer points this season than in 2024-25 and missed the playoffs.
Other coaching candidates linked to the Maple Leafs during the search include Patrick Roy, Joe Pavelski, Dallas Eakins and Jay Woodcroft. They were also reported to have interviewed Peter Laviolette, who was ultimately hired by Los Angeles.
The day before Hiller's hiring, Toronto traded goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for goalie Samuel Ersson, D-man Emil Andrae and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.
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