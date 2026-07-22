'We’ll Await His Decision': Reunion With Blackhawks Is In Kane's Hands, GM Davidson Says

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'Hopefully He Decides To Come Back,' Bedard Wants Kane, Will The Blackhawks Make It Happen?

Longtime Chicago Blackhawks superstar winger Patrick Kane is looking for a new contract. And the Blackhawks could be a solid place for Kane to wrap up his Hall-of-Fame career. Hawks young star Connor Bedard wants Kane as a teammate, but could a different team be a better fit for Kane?