'We’ll Await His Decision': Reunion With Blackhawks Is In Kane's Hands, GM Davidson Says

Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has chimed in on the possibility of a Patrick Kane reunion. According to Davidson, the ball is in the player's court, and the decision to reunite with Chicago is all up to Kane.
Patrick Kane remains arguably the top UFA available on the market. While several teams could use Kane's scoring services, even at 37 years old, turning 38 in November.
Nonetheless, the race for Kane seems to be between two teams: his hometown Buffalo Sabres and the Chicago Blackhawks, the team that could be considered his NHL home, having played 16 seasons there and winning three Stanley Cups.
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson was a guest on TSN's OverDrive on Tuesday, and he was asked to comment on the stance between Kane, the franchise, and whether he's entertaining that situation.
"I don't necessarily think it's right for me to comment on the process he's going to be running this off-season," Davidson said.
With that, the Blackhawks GM revealed that it's up to Kane whether he wants to return to the Windy City or not.
"We'll await his decision, but he knows our door is always open," he said. "We've got a great deal of reverence, respect, and love for Patrick Kane, so we'll leave him to that decision, and we'll see where he ends up when that day comes."
Regardless of Kane's decision, Davidson appears to be very open to the future Hall of Famer returning to the franchise where his legendary career kicked off.
"A guy like Kaner has done pretty much everything there is to do in our game," the Blackhawks GM said highly of Kane.
"He's inspired every young player playing hockey today with what he's accomplished, and he's earned the right to take his time and make a decision. He's a Blackhawk at heart for life, even if he's not wearing our jersey," Davidson added.
What could be keeping back Kane and the Blackhawks from reuniting? Simple circumstances such as preferred money and term not being met in contract negotiations are always in play. However, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reported a much more interesting request that could be the reason why the two sides haven't agreed yet.
"One person I reached out to told me Kane is no longer interested in the Hawks after they told him they wouldn’t name him captain if he signed there," Lazerus said on Tuesday's episode of the Powers and Laz Podcast.
Kane is coming off three straight one-year contracts with the Detroit Red Wings and hasn't suited up for the Blackhawks since he was traded to the New York Rangers in February 2023.
For 2026-27, it's still to be determined where he ends up for season No. 20, and that appears to be all up to Kane.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.