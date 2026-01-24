What A True Canucks Fire Sale Would Actually Look Like

How much the plans have changed for the Vancouver Canucks these past couple of seasons is truly astonishing.
What was once a competitive team with a bright future – one loaded with big names like Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, and Elias Pettersson – has only one of these big names still on the roster and may have none in the next few weeks.
Things shifted dramatically over the past month, and the organization has publicly stated that it is transitioning into a rebuild after years of trying to stay competitive. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Canucks may finally be ready to tear things down to the studs.
Heading into this season’s trade deadline, Vancouver is no longer clinging to half-measures. The organization appears prepared to listen on almost anyone — and that’s what a real fire sale looks like.
Center Elias Pettersson remains the biggest and most complicated name in the discussion. While trade speculation continues to swirl, Pettersson’s full no-movement clause gives him complete control. Elliotte Friedman noted on 32 Thoughts that interest alone won’t be enough for Pettersson. “You're going to have to give him a reason to do this.”
The Canucks need a reason, too, as this isn’t just about dumping his contract.
Perhaps mistakenly, Vancouver chose him over J.T. Miller last season, signalling he was meant to be a cornerstone. It would be hard to offload him for cap space after taking such a stance. That said, any team that inquires would have to feel they are making a smart bet.
Frank Seravalli recently reported that he thinks the market has changed drastically for Pettersson, as teams realize how hard it is to acquire a player like that and see what other centers are being paid. Pettersson’s agent said there’s nothing imminent and "9 out of 10 times it's just a rumour…" However, he didn’t completely shut down the idea that Pettersson would rule out a move.
Evander Kane, on the other hand, feels far more likely to move. Kevin Weekes reported that teams such as the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are among the potential suitors. Kane is a pending UFA, making him a classic playoff rental. If Vancouver can flip him for a pick, it’s an easy step in a full rebuild.
The experiment in Vancouver for Kane hasn’t really worked out. Then again, when the Canucks acquired him, they probably had different plans for the season. In bringing him in, management likely didn’t assume the season would take the downturn it did, nor that Hughes and Kiefer Sherwood would be gone.
Kane could offer a team some top-nine scoring, but don’t expect the Canucks to get much for him.
Thomas Drance of The Athletic writes, “DeBrusk has close ties on a number of fronts to Canada’s West Coast and a full no-move clause. Even if DeBrusk were willing to be dealt, he’d likely have a restrained list of teams that he’d be willing to consider.”
Filip Hronek is a different case entirely. His agent, Allan Walsh, publicly shut down trade speculation, emphasizing that neither side is interested in a move.
While there would be teams lining up to acquire Hronek and the Canucks might be better served to trade him, Walsh called talking about a Hronek trade “wasted air” and said, "Filip Hronek is going to be part of the solution going forward in Vancouver."
Hronek’s long-term contract and full no-movement clause mean Vancouver would need his full cooperation — and at least for now, he’s viewed as a core piece rather than trade bait.
Others could be on the move. That includes Conor Garland, Tyler Myers, Teddy Blueger, and David Kampf.
If Vancouver commits to a true teardown, the focus shifts quickly from who leaves to who stays. The future of this franchise will center around the names Zeev Buium, Tom Willander, and Liam Öhgren. Those three, along with the draft picks acquired by moving veterans, will be the building blocks of a new era.
Buium, in particular, has already shown flashes of being a long-term cornerstone on the blueline. He isn’t Quinn Hughes — no one is —, but he has already proven he can handle heavy minutes and is a defenseman the organization can build around.
Vancouver isn’t just moving contracts; they’re reshaping their identity and handing the keys over to young players and players that they can’t or won’t move, like Thatcher Demko, Kevin Lankinen, Marco Rossi, and the other Elias Pettersson.
The Canucks have reached the point where clinging to the past only delays the inevitable. They need to start making their moves and embrace a full fire sale.
