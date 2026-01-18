Canucks Defenceman’s Agent Breaks Silence On Trade Rumours

While Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford did explain that “it’s [their] duty to take calls on everyone,” management has shied away from making Hronek available in recent history. Towards the end of November, management had shared that Hronek was “unlikely to go anywhere” despite the Canucks claiming they were open to moving on from their veteran players. With that being said, Hughes was the other player that Vancouver had claimed was “not their priority” to trade — so take that as you will.