Canucks Defenceman’s Agent Breaks Silence On Trade Rumours

Trade talk has never been higher this season for the Vancouver Canucks. Despite already dealing franchise star defenceman Quinn Hughes, Vancouver looks as though they’re set on moving on from more of their players as they prepare to transition into rebuild status. No player has been made safe from trade talk regardless of their position and tenure with the team.
Earlier today on his podcast, 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mused about the possibility of Filip Hronek moving on from the organization if he decides to work with his no-move clause. This message got the attention of well-known NHL player agent Allan Walsh, who also happens to be Hronek’s agent. Via a post on X, Walsh cleared the air on Hronek’s status with the Canucks and how both the organization and the player feel about any possible trades.
“This is just wasted air. Great players are in demand everywhere. But the NHL is not fantasy hockey. Why bring up players that are not available for trade? Vancouver management and coaches are happy with Fil and Fil has no interest in going anywhere else,” the post reads.
Hronek has stepped up massively since Hughes’ departure. The defenceman is now wearing an ‘A’ for Vancouver and ranks second on the team in points with three goals and 24 assists. He is set to play in his 500th NHL game on Monday when the Canucks take on the New York Islanders.
While Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford did explain that “it’s [their] duty to take calls on everyone,” management has shied away from making Hronek available in recent history. Towards the end of November, management had shared that Hronek was “unlikely to go anywhere” despite the Canucks claiming they were open to moving on from their veteran players. With that being said, Hughes was the other player that Vancouver had claimed was “not their priority” to trade — so take that as you will.
