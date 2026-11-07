What Sidney Crosby’s Climb To The Top Of The NHL’s Scoring List Means For His Legacy

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'It Really Was An Emotional Ride,' NHL Commentator Chris Cuthbert On Calling Golden Goals, Receiving The Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

On Monday, the Hockey Hall of Fame will acknowledge Chris Cuthbert's greatness as an NHL commentator, as he will be receiving the Foster Hewitt Memorial Trophy. Cuthbert joined TheHockeyNews.com's Big Show to discuss the honor, as well as talk about legendary moments from his career.