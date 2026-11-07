What Sidney Crosby’s Climb To The Top Of The NHL’s Scoring List Means For His Legacy

Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026 4:00 PMPublished Nov 7, 2026 4:00 PM
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby isn't far from setting another record, and it's one that will only cement his legendary legacy even further in NHL history.
Sidney Crosby is looking to make history once again, as he sits one point off from passing Marcel Dionne for sixth on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.
On Oct. 31, as the Pittsburgh Penguins faced the Montreal Canadiens, Crosby brought his total career points to 1,771, tying Dionne's total in sixth place. With his team taking on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, the team’s long-standing captain has his next chance to hit another milestone in his career.
As Crosby continues to climb up the list, his legacy is only growing. Placing near the top provides players with undeniable greatness. With the list spanning generations of players, stars like Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr and Mark Messier sit at the top.
With Crosby still performing as a star on the ice and with his best years behind him, the captain is well on his way up the list, with a strong chance of ending his career passing Jagr in second place.
The 39-year-old has been in the league with the Penguins for 22 seasons now and is under contract through the 2026-27 season. While his future following this year remains unclear, Crosby doesn’t have any retirement plans just yet.
“I’d like to continue playing for a number of years," he said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour. "I don't know what that number is.”
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Crosby's 1,771 points are 150 points behind Jagr's 1,921 in second place. Last season, Crosby recorded 74 points in 68 games. If he is able to play at a similar level this year, he could challenge for fourth, passing Gordie Howe at 1,850.
As the captain doesn’t plan on this being his last season, a multi-year contract would give him ample opportunity to have his name next to Gretzky on the all-time scoring list.
Even sitting in sixth, Crosby is already considered one of the greats, with his name compared to some of the NHL’s greatest stars like Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr and others. Part of his legacy has already been set in stone.
Last season, he surpassed Lemieux for most points in Penguins franchise history, not to mention the three Stanley Cups Crosby led his team to.
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Outside of the NHL, Crosby is known for scoring the ‘Golden Goal’ for Team Canada at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver. He also led the team to another gold medal in the 2014 Games in Sochi. Crosby’s name is attached to two Hart Trophies, two Art Ross Trophies, two Rocket Richard Trophies and two Conn Smythe Trophies.
In his 22nd season in the NHL, Crosby’s career shows longevity, and he continues to play at a high level with consistency. With that, the chances of him breaking more records before retirement are high.
If Crosby signs a contract extension and continues to play at this level, he'll only strengthen his legacy by climbing to the top of the NHL’s all-time scoring list.
With this star player already having created part of his legacy as a generational talent, it will come as no surprise for him to end his career next to the NHL’s historical all-time greats as he continues his way up the league's all-time scoring list.
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