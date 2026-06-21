What The AHL Calder Cup Winning Marlies Had That The Maple Leafs Are Still Searching For

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Jim Hiller Must Believe In Maple Leafs Youngsters More Than He Did With Kings

Jim Hiller's track record in developing young players isn't the best. That's going to have to change with players such as Easton Cowan, Matthew Knies, Emil Andrae and the 2026 first overall pick potentially in the lineup next year. Here's how Hiller fared with the Los Angeles Kings in that aspect.