What The AHL Calder Cup Winning Marlies Had That The Maple Leafs Are Still Searching For

The Toronto Marlies displayed all sorts of aspects that any successful and championship-winning team needs. Maybe the Toronto Maple Leafs can take a page out of their AHL affiliate's 2026 Calder Cup run.
The Toronto Marlies won their second Calder Cup in franchise history on Friday night. But unlike the 2018 Marlies that won the Calder Cup, this win has real implications for the 2026 Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Marlies didn't win the Calder Cup because they overwhelmed teams with talent. They won because everyone understood their role, bought into an identity, and delivered when the stakes were highest.
That identity was on display when the lights were brightest.
Vinni Lettieri was brought in to provide leadership and depth, and scored the game-winning goal in the Cup-clinching game, while captain Logan Shaw embodied the style that carried Toronto throughout the playoffs.
Shaw played a heavy, physical game, wore opponents down, and still found ways to contribute offensively as he finished with 17 points in 24 games. When the games mattered most, the Marlies' leaders showed up.
William Villeneuve led all AHL defensemen in playoff scoring. Villeneuve’s 23 points are four points more than the Leafs blueline combined in the 2024-25 playoffs. Toronto's NHL club has spent years searching for consistent offensive contributions from its defense, and the Marlies had it throughout their championship run.
The Leafs have never truly had an energy line in this current era. Michael Pezzetta and Landon Sim brought energy, physicality, and much-needed juice to the lineup every game. Neither player was expected to carry the offense, but both embraced their roles and helped establish the identity that made the Marlies so difficult to play against.
They came back when trailing, protected leads when they had them (besides Game 4), and never seemed rattled by adversity. They played with structure, utilizing a 1-1-3 neutral-zone system similar to the one Jim Hiller employed with the Los Angeles Kings.
If Hiller brings those principles to Toronto, the Marlies may have offered a glimpse into the style the Maple Leafs hope to embrace. On top of that, A lot of the Marlies’ breakouts were stretch passes and flip-outs, sending the wingers up the ice to push the opposing defensemen back.
Funny enough, that’s exactly what Hiller wanted for breakouts with the Kings. He wants a smart defensive system, but then an explosion with rush offense, leading to a potential run-and-gun style under the talent the Leafs have.
When structure wasn't enough, Artur Akhtyamov was. The playoff MVP posted a .923 save percentage and delivered the type of game-stealing performances championship teams need.
Consistent goaltending has often abandoned the Maple Leafs in the post-season. The organization clearly believes in its goaltending pipeline after trading Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers, and Akhtyamov's run only strengthened that belief.
Though physicality was certainly visible with the Marlies through this Cup run, Alex Nylander, meanwhile, appeared to take a slightly different approach. Physicality wasn't exactly his calling card, but fortunately for the Marlies, scoring goals was. Nylander finished with seven points, with six of those being goals.
Ultimately, the Marlies won because their stars delivered, their role players mattered, and their entire roster bought into something bigger than themselves.
That's something the Maple Leafs have spent years trying to build, but championship DNA doesn’t leave an organization.
Easton Cowan will be back with the NHL club next season, while Ben Danford, Villeneuve, Bo Groulx, Sim, Jacob Quillan, Luke Haymes, and Lettieri could all be fighting for spots come September.
At least Leafs fans can now get a glimpse of the type of hockey they might see next season, and maybe some names who play big roles in the Leafs’ next cup window.
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