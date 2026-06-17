Why The Maple Leafs May Decide To Not Tender Newly Acquired Goaltender Samuel Ersson A Qualifying Offer

While acquiring Samuel Ersson adds an intriguing young goaltender to the pipeline, his looming arbitration rights and Toronto’s crowded crease mean the Maple Leafs might just walk away.
The Toronto Maple Leafs made a doozy of a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. In a major shakeup, the Leafs sent Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit to Philly in exchange for defenseman Emil Andrae, goaltender Samuel Ersson, and a 2026 third-round pick.
The move made a ton of sense for the Flyers, who got bigger on defense with Benoit and improved their goaltending by adding Woll. But with Toronto’s crease looking a little crowded, I wondered if Ersson will actually be a Maple Leaf at the end of the month.
Ersson, acquired as part of a deal that also netted Toronto a promising young defenseman and draft capital, is a restricted free agent. His previous two-year, $2.9-million contract with the Flyers carried a $1.45-million AAV. The qualifying offer required to retain his rights sits at roughly $1.6 million for the 2026-27 season. General manager John Chayka was deliberately noncommittal when asked about it Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re going to make some decisions as to what our goalie pipeline looks like,” Chayka said. “He’s a good young goaltender. He’s someone we identified with upside and someone our staff could work with, so we will get together with (Director of Goaltending) Curtis McElhinney and make that decision.”
That measured response, combined with the current state of Toronto’s crease, led me to believe that the Leafs are not likely to extend the qualifying offer—a move that would turn Ersson into an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
The Arbitration Risk
It’s not that the Leafs wouldn’t be interested in him; it’s more to do with the fact that qualifying him would also give the goaltender a chance to drive up his price via arbitration. Although Ersson’s numbers aren’t anything to boast about, the arbitration process is deemed to weigh heavily in a player's favor. With the salary cap rising to $104 million from $95.5 million the year before, it’s not inconceivable to see Ersson receive a small bump from his $1.6 million qualifying offer.
The optimal situation for both Ersson and the Leafs would be to work out a deal before the June 29th deadline to tender a qualifying offer—perhaps for the same money, or even a little less. But the last thing the Leafs would want is to tender Ersson a qualifying offer and then see the player go to arbitration. The Leafs would not be able to walk away from an arbitration award less than $4,950,080.
The Depth Chart Dilemma
Beyond the financial risks, Toronto's current depth chart makes a heavy investment unnecessary. With Anthony Stolarz locked into a long-term extension and Dennis Hildeby emerging as a legitimate NHL option after a strong 2025-26 campaign, Toronto already possesses two goalies who project as its primary tandem. Adding Ersson at a $1.6-million commitment would make him, at best, a third or fourth option behind Stolarz, Hildeby, and whichever prospect (Artur Akhtyamov or another) the organization chooses to develop internally.
Ersson’s recent track record in Philadelphia—a pair of uneven seasons that ultimately led the Flyers to move on—does little to change the calculus. At 26, he remains young enough to rebound, but the Leafs don’t appear to want to see that at any cost.
Prioritizing Cap Flexibility
Cap flexibility also factors heavily. By declining to tender, Toronto avoids locking in $1.6 million on a player who would likely spend most of the season in the American Hockey League or as injury insurance. That money can instead be deployed toward other roster needs or simply preserved as the front office navigates a busy offseason that includes further decisions on the blue line and forward group. The trade itself already delivered meaningful cap relief by moving Woll’s remaining two years at approximately $3.67 million annually and Benoit’s $1.35-million deal.
Chayka’s public comments emphasized the “upside” the organization sees in Ersson and the willingness of goaltending development staff to work with him. However, the acquisition of Ersson was never framed as the centerpiece of the deal. Andrae, a mobile, offensively inclined defenseman still on an entry-level deal, and the third-round pick carried more obvious long-term value. Ersson functioned as the necessary third piece to facilitate the swap and give Toronto a temporary goaltending body while decisions are finalized.
In today’s NHL, where cap space and roster flexibility are premium assets, carrying three or four NHL-caliber goalies at meaningful salaries has become increasingly rare. The Leafs have already shown a preference for blending established netminders with high-upside prospects rather than accumulating mid-tier veterans at premium rates. Declining to qualify Ersson would align perfectly with that philosophy.
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