How Devils GM Sunny Mehta's Patience Increased The Chances Of Landing Quinn Hughes

Now, with Hellebuyck on board, you have to believe Quinn Hughes looks at New Jersey as an even more attractive destination. The Wild aren’t going to let Hughes leave without a fight, but if the suspicions of former Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford prove to be accurate and Hughes winds up choosing to sign with New Jersey, Mehta would be foolish to throw so much as a single draft pick or prospect Minnesota’s way to acquire Hughes. The Devils can sit back, bide their time for the rest of this season, and pick up Quinn Hughes in the next off-season to make New Jersey a true powerhouse.