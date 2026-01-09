Where Does Patrick Kane Rank Among American Players In NHL History?

Detroit Red Wings star right winger Patrick Kane scored his 500th career regular-season goal on Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

When a veteran star reaches an important milestone, the conversation about their place in history ramps up. With that in mind, where does Kane rank in terms of the best American players in hockey history?

Certainly, longtime Chicago Blackhawks fans who saw Kane in his prime would argue Kane deserves to be regarded as a top-five American player. And while we’re inclined to agree with that place for Kane in the history of the sport, ranking Kane higher than fourth place isn’t something this writer is prepared to do.

There are others ahead of Kane on this list of all-time American players, including another star who finished his NHL career with the Red Wings – Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano.

The Dallas Stars icon had 561 regular-season goals and 1,374 points in 1,499 games. So, although Kane is soon going to pass Modano in points – Kane currently has 1,369 points in 1,332 games – Modano is also a Stanley Cup winner and one of the most dominant players in league history.

We’d also have to put another former member of the Stars and Hall of Famer ahead of Kane. That's sniper Brett Hull, who amassed 741 regular-season goals and 1,391 points in 1,269 games while winning Cups with the Stars and Red Wings.

Hull wasn’t as much of a playmaker as Kane has been, but Hull was a better scorer and deserves to be ranked higher than Kane.

Finally, at third place on our unofficial list of the best American players ever is former New York Rangers defenseman Brian Leetch. The Hall of Famer had 1,028 points in 1,205 games, but Leetch was the first U.S. player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP when he won a Cup with the Blueshirts in 1994.

And Leetch’s all-around game had more impact than Kane, who has never been renowned for his defensive play. Leetch won two Norris Trophies as the league’s best D-man, and he also won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie.

Now, this isn't to run down Kane, two things can be true. First, Kane has been phenomenal in his 20 NHL seasons, and second, Kane is not as dominant as the three players listed.

Stats Show Red Wings' Patrick Kane Is Still Playing At An Elite Level

Patrick Kane hits 500 goals, proving age-defying skill with elite shot metrics and power-play prowess. He's still a game-changer.

Years from now, there will be other U.S. players who may overtake Kane in the rankings of the best-ever.

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar center Auston Matthews is one such player, as Matthews is only 28 years old and just 78 goals behind Kane on the all-time scoring list. Furthermore, there could be more elite U.S. players who will also challenge Kane’s place in NHL history as the years go on.

For now, though, Kane should be regarded as a top-five American player in the history of the sport. But while he’s already done enough to secure his place as a surefire Hall of Famer in his own right, Kane isn’t quite as elite as Modano, Hull and Leetch.

