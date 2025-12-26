Which Team Transformed The Most Since Last Christmas Break?

The NHL standings around the Christmas break offer one of the clearest checkpoints of any given season. By Dec. 25, teams have shown who they really are — and if franchises aren’t in the mix now, it’s tough sledding.

Compared to the same moment last year, the league looks dramatically different. Some clubs have taken massive steps forward, while others have quietly slid backward.

There has been plenty of change through the past year. Division winners turned playoff hopefuls, teams who were expected to be lottery teams are competing for a spot in the post-season, and more.

So, which team has improved the most since last Christmas?

The Clear Answer: Colorado Avalanche

A year ago, the Colorado Avalanche were not very dominant amid a long list of injuries. With that, they struggled to separate themselves from the pack. On Dec 25th of last year, they were 11th in league standings. Not bad, but certainly not as good as in 2025-26.

This season, they’ve completely flipped the script. Colorado sits atop the NHL standings, boasting the league's best points percentage and a dominant goal differential.

With 61 points and only two regulation losses all season, they’ve gone from “dangerous if they get in” to a legitimate Cup favorite. No team has improved its league-wide standing more dramatically.

Close Behind: Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars deserve strong consideration as well. Last season at this point, Dallas was buried in the league’s middle tier at 15th place in the league. This year, they’re firmly near the top of the NHL in second place and one of the big three in the Central Division. There was never a doubt that this team was good. They’ve been good for a long time.

Dallas hasn’t just improved — they’ve stabilized, and that’s often the hardest step to take.

Quiet Climbers and Surprise Teams

The Minnesota Wild are another team that’s made a noticeable leap, and with the addition of Quinn Hughes, they could be trouble for everyone else. Last Christmas, they weren’t in a bad spot (5th in league standings), but it wasn’t clear how good they’d be when the games really mattered. This season, they look to be gearing up for a push.

They’re solidly in the conversation as a contender, with a strong recent run and positive goal differential.

The Anaheim Ducks might be the most surprising improvement. A year ago, they were near the bottom of the NHL. This season, they’re sitting inside the top 10 overall. While they’re not a Cup contender yet, the progress is undeniable — and far ahead of schedule for a rebuilding team.

This is a good young roster that appears to have taken the next step. This is a team that genuinely wants to make the playoffs. They were light-years away from that last season.

The Other Side of the Equation

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been among the biggest disappointments of the season. At this time last season, they were sitting 8th in the NHL - this season, they’re 23rd.

Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for this team. The loss of Mitch Marner seems to play a factor. The team has had several nights where they look uninterested. Even captain Auston Matthews hasn't been close to the leader and dominant force the Leafs need him to be.

With that, the team is dealing with injuries, and coach Craig Berube may be on the hot seat.

The Winnipeg Jets are also unravelling. First in the league at this point last season, they’re currently 30th. On top of injuries, they miss Nikolaj Ehlers, and their decision to sign Jonathan Toews hasn’t had the impact the team was hoping.

The Verdict

While several teams deserve recognition, the most promising outlook this season belongs to the Avalanche. They didn’t just climb the standings — they reclaimed elite status.

As for the team that might be in the most trouble, let’s give the trophy to the Maple Leafs – if for no other reason than the fact that the center of the hockey universe is talking about just how much the sky is falling.

