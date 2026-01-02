USA Hockey Reveals Men's 2026 Olympic Roster: Full List

USA Hockey has revealed its official men's roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan, Italy.

The U.S. national teams for the men's, women's and Para hockey teams were announced during the TODAY Show. Their reveal follows Team Canada announcing its men's roster on Wednesday, while France revealed theirs earlier in the month.

The men's tournament is set to begin on Feb. 11, with USA's first game against Latvia on Feb. 12.

This will be the first time that NHL players will feature in the Olympics since the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. As that tournament was almost 12 years ago, not one member of Team USA's 2026 Olympic roster was on that team, which finished fourth.

Two players were at the 2022 Olympics before they became NHLers, however. They are Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson and Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber. The Americans finished fifth in Beijing, China.

Here's the 25-man roster. Asterisks indicate players who were already named to the roster during the summer.

Team USA

Forwards

Auston Matthews, Toronto*

Jack Eichel, Vegas*

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida*

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa*

Jack Hughes, New Jersey

Dylan Larkin, Detroit

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg

Tage Thompson, Buffalo

J.T. Miller, NY Rangers

Matt Boldy, Minnesota

Clayton Keller, Utah

Brock Nelson, Colorado

Vincent Trocheck, NY Rangers

Defense

Quinn Hughes, Minnesota*

Charlie McAvoy, Boston*

Zach Werenski, Columbus

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa

Brock Faber, Minnesota

Seth Jones, Florida

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina

Noah Hanifin, Vegas

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

Jake Oettinger, Dallas

Jeremy Swayman, Boston

More to come.

