    USA Hockey Reveals Men's 2026 Olympic Roster: Full List

    Andre Leal
    Jan 2, 2026, 13:41
    Andre Leal
    Jan 2, 2026, 13:41
    Updated at: Jan 2, 2026, 14:23

    USA Hockey named the 25 players representing the men's national team at the 2026 Olympics.

    USA Hockey has revealed its official men's roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan, Italy.

    The U.S. national teams for the men's, women's and Para hockey teams were announced during the TODAY Show. Their reveal follows Team Canada announcing its men's roster on Wednesday, while France revealed theirs earlier in the month. 

    The men's tournament is set to begin on Feb. 11, with USA's first game against Latvia on Feb. 12. 

    This will be the first time that NHL players will feature in the Olympics since the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. As that tournament was almost 12 years ago, not one member of Team USA's 2026 Olympic roster was on that team, which finished fourth.

    Two players were at the 2022 Olympics before they became NHLers, however. They are Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson and Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber. The Americans finished fifth in Beijing, China.

    Team USA brought back most of its roster from the 4 Nations Face-Off. (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

    Here's the 25-man roster. Asterisks indicate players who were already named to the roster during the summer.

    Team USA

    Forwards

    Auston Matthews, Toronto*

    Jack Eichel, Vegas*

    Matthew Tkachuk, Florida*

    Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa*

    Jack Hughes, New Jersey

    Dylan Larkin, Detroit

    Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay

    Kyle Connor, Winnipeg

    Tage Thompson, Buffalo

    J.T. Miller, NY Rangers

    Matt Boldy, Minnesota

    Clayton Keller, Utah

    Brock Nelson, Colorado

    Vincent Trocheck, NY Rangers

    Defense

    Quinn Hughes, Minnesota*

    Charlie McAvoy, Boston*

    Zach Werenski, Columbus

    Jake Sanderson, Ottawa

    Brock Faber, Minnesota

    Seth Jones, Florida

    Jaccob Slavin, Carolina

    Noah Hanifin, Vegas

    Goalies

    Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

    Jake Oettinger, Dallas

    Jeremy Swayman, Boston

    More to come.

    Image

