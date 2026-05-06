Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL Playoffs: Mitch Marner Heats Up

The second round of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs is now unfolding. Which players are 'hot' and contributing lots of offense? Who's been 'cold' and held off the scoresheet?
With 63 points in 70 career playoff games before joining Vegas, Marner wasn't necessarily shutting off his production when the post-season arrived. But when the Toronto Maple Leafs had a chance to win their series during Marner's time with them, he wasn't the same all-star. He either recorded an assist or no points.
Marner has been one of the NHL's hottest players of the last week, and he'll look to keep it going on Game 2 of Vegas' second-round series versus the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday evening.
Not every star has had a hot week, however. One of them is a superstar who headed home empty.
Here are three players who've been notably hot and two skaters who have had a notably cold week since Wednesday, April 29:
Hot: Mitch Marner, C, Vegas Golden Knights
Marner put up three goals and six points in three games for the Golden Knights this past week. He was tied for the most goals and points in that span.
When Vegas had a chance to eliminate the Mammoth in Game 6 last Friday, Marner assisted on the first goal, scored the eventual game-winner and added another tally for insurance.
Marner then put up a goal and assist against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 1 of their second-round series.
The 29-year-old is on a four-game point streak, with three goals and four assists in that span. He's now up to nine points in seven games in these playoffs.
He came to Vegas this season to go on a long playoff run. So far, so good in that department.
If the Golden Knights are headed for a Western Conference final showdown against the mighty Colorado Avalanche, they will need even more from Marner.
Cold: Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens outlasted the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1, although Caufield was held off the scoresheet in Games 5, 6 and 7.
After a strong start to the post-season that included four points in his first four games against the Bolts, Caufield's offensive production vanished.
Caufield's ice time fluctuated greatly this past week. He logged only 13:13 of ice time in Game 5 as the Habs defended their lead late. He then logged 19:41 in Game 6, which went to overtime, and in Game 7, he played only 14:29.
Montreal needs more consistently strong performances out of the 51-goal scorer if they're to beat the Buffalo Sabres in Round 2.
Hot: Quinn Hughes, D, Minnesota Wild
The Wild trail the Avalanche 2-0 in their series, but you certainly can't lay that at the feet of star defenseman Hughes, who posted three goals and six points in three games since last Wednesday.
Hughes also averaged a stunning 28:40 of ice time, which trailed only Philadelphia Flyers D-man Travis Sanheim (28:43) among players who appeared in three games this past week.
Hughes, 26, has been everything Minnesota GM Bill Guerin hoped he'd be when he acquired the Vancouver Canucks captain.
When July 1 hits, however, Guerin will try to ensure Hughes remains in Minnesota. He's eligible for a contract extension and could become a UFA in the summer of 2027.
If the Wild win a Stanley Cup or continue to show lots of promise, Hughes may choose to remain in Minnesota over the long haul.
In any case, Hughes has been spectacular for the Wild in the post-season, and if Minnesota comes back in this series against the Avs, it will be because Hughes helped them get there.
Cold: Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
After another excellent regular season, Kucherov went without a point in the Lightning's final three games against Montreal.
Kucherov exited the post-season with only five assists and six points in seven games – numbers that would be great for 99 percent of the league. But for a consistent Art Ross Trophy front-runner like Kucherov, they aren't nearly so impressive.
The Lightning have failed to get beyond the first round for the past four years. In that span, Kucherov has played 23 games while putting up 21 assists and 23 points. Ideally, the Lightning want Kucherov to be as dominant in the post-season as he's been in the regular season, and that hasn't happened.
Hot: Martin Necas, RW, Colorado Avalanche
Fine, we could have gone with Nathan MacKinnon, who had two goals and six points in just two games this past week. But we wanted to shout out another forward for the Avs who had just two points in the first round.
In Games 1 and 2 against the Wild, Necas had four assists and five points, giving him six assists and seven points in six playoff games.
The 27-year-old has 42 points in 72 career post-season games, but he's now producing at a point-per-game pace in these playoffs.
Necas could be headed toward a Stanley Cup showdown against his former team, the Carolina Hurricanes. The Avalanche and Hurricanes are undefeated through six games, leading their second-round series 2-0 after sweeping their opponents in the first round.
But his Grade-A playmaking skills are one of the reasons why the Avalanche are arguably the deepest, most skilled team in the league. Necas is entering his prime.
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