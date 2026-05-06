Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL Playoffs: Mitch Marner Heats Up

thehockeynews.com Golden Knights vs Ducks Game 1 Analysis: Hart, Marner Dominant in Controversial 3-1 Win The Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights entered the Second Round as two of the top teams in the league when it comes to goals per game. The Ducks were second in the league with an average of 4.33 goals per game; the Golden Knights were fourth with 3.83. And yet, in a series promising offense, this was a 1-0 game with eight minutes remaining in the third period.