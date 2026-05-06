Wild Facing 2-0 Hole With A Major Goalie Decision Looming

Trailing 2-0 against Colorado, Minnesota faces a high-stakes crossroads. With the season slipping away, the Wild must choose between their struggling $34 million veteran and a heralded rookie.
The Minnesota Wild (4-4) lost another game against the Colorado Avalanche (6-0) in round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
It was not nearly as bad as the Wild's 9-6 thumping in Game 1, but Minnesota dropped Game 2 by the score 5-2 and is now down 2-0 in the series.
The Wild have been down 2-0 in a series nine times in franchise history. They have won just one of those.
2014 against the Avalanche.
On the flip side, the Avalanche own an all-time series record of 18-3 when leading a best-of-seven series 2-0.
One of their three series losses in this situation came in the 2014 First Round against the Wild.
Minnesota made a goalie change after Jesper Wallstedt allowed eight goals in Game 1. Filip Gustavsson didn't fare much better. He allowed goals on the first two shots of the game.
The first and third goals are one he would want back. I would think.
It was Gustavsson's first game in 22 days when he let up five goals in a loss. In his last two starts before that he let up ten.
After the game, Gustavsson was asked how he felt. Assuming he would probably say bad, considering the game, Gustavsson said he was fine.
“Just fine. Nothing special. Not bad, not good.”
This is the same goalie the Wild gave a five-year, $34 million extension eight months ago with trade clauses in it. Probably not the best answer to hear.
As for the two goals on the first two shots, he allowed?
“It was OK," he said. "It’s always fun to play when it’s a high atmosphere and all that stuff to get you going.”
He gave up four goals on 2.73 expected goals, according to Moneypuck. That ranks him 16th out of 22 goalies.
“I thought Gus gave us a chance to win,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “The difference in the game was the special teams. That’s basically what it comes down to.”
Sure, the Wild's play in the game might have been faulty at times, but they were actually the better team at even-strength.
That is when you need a save.
The Wild have another decision to make. Do you stick with Gustavsson for Game 3 in Minnesota, or do you turn back to the rookie Wallstedt?
Do you stick with the veteran who signed a five-year extension, despite his recent struggles, or do you turn back to the rookie who Marcus Foligno called the future?
Do you stick with the veteran who has a 4.83 goals-against average and a .778 save percentage in his last three games, or do you go with the goaltender who posted a 2.05 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in the first round en route to the Wild's first series win in 11 years?
I think the answer is clear.
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