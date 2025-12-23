World Juniors 2026: One NHL Prospect To Watch For Each Team In The West

The world juniors run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, which means NHL fans will get a chance to watch their favorite team's top young prospects.

Whether it's their favorite team's top draft pick from this past June or a player who's been in the system for a couple of years now, it'll be a great chance for NHL fans to focus on the future of the game for a couple of weeks.

Only three NHL teams are not represented at the world juniors this year. Carolina and Columbus don't have any prospects at the tournament, but they will be watching plenty of draft-eligible talent. Vegas, meanwhile, was supposed to have Trevor Connelly playing for Team USA, but he's now out due to injury.

Here's a prospect to watch for every Western Conference team that has one at the annual U-20 event.

Anaheim Ducks: Eric Nilson, C, Sweden

The Ducks have been drafting some really solid prospects over the last few years, and Eric Nilson is yet another highly intelligent forward who is on the way. Nilson won't be the Swedes' top scorer by any means, but his intuitive playmaking and crafty skill will make him one of the best depth players in the tournament.

Calgary Flames: Zayne Parekh, D, Canada

His NHL season started quite slowly, with his defensive mistakes drawing more attention than his offensive prowess, before he suffered an injury. Now back to full health, the incredibly skilled and cerebral defenseman will look to dominate on the back end for Team Canada, creating offensive-zone chances and minimizing time in the defensive zone. Parekh has the potential to be the top defender in the tournament.

Chicago Blackhawks: Anton Frondell, C/W, Sweden

Without hyperbole, Anton Frondell could be the best forward at the world juniors. His physical dominance, along with his offensive skill and blistering shot, will make him a force to be reckoned with at this tournament. Frondell has been quite the effective player in the Swedish League this season, and if he can bring that same level of play, he should be a dominant player at the world juniors.

Colorado Avalanche: Max Curran, C, Czechia

With just one prospect to watch for the Avs fans, Max Curran will at least have a chance of being quite interesting. An excellent playmaker in space, Curran will be looked to as an offensive catalyst for the feisty Czech squad. He's been very good in the WHL this season, and he could end up being a big piece of the Czech power play.

Dallas Stars: Emil Hemming, RW, Finland

A lethal shooter who will take on a leadership role with the Finns, Hemming will be one of the most interesting players at the tournament. So much of Finland's offense is expected to run through Hemming as a world juniors veteran and one of their more skilled players. He has a tall task ahead of him.

Edmonton Oilers: Asher Barnett, D, USA

The Oilers don't have many top prospects in general, but getting a chance to see Barnett play for Team USA should be encouraging. The biggest question is how much of a role Barnett will even see. He's a solid defender who plays with intelligence and efficient passing. He's not going to blow anyone away, but he's a safe blueliner who can eat some minutes.

Los Angeles Kings: Petteri Rimpinen, G, Finland

While most Kings fans will be focused on the Canadian net with Carter George, there will be quite the impressive netminder between the pipes for Finland as well. Rimpinen was arguably the best goalie at last year's tournament, carrying Finland to a silver medal by standing on his head all tournament long. Rimpinen could be poised to repeat that performance with a gold medal at the end of the road this year.

Minnesota Wild: Aron Kiviharju, D, Finland

Once considered one of the best players in his age group and a potential top-five pick, Kiviharju had a disastrous draft year and fell all the way to the fourth round. His intelligence and passing ability are nearly unmatched, and he's shown flashes of his potential in the Liiga this season. There is a very good chance that he is a true stud for Finland this year.

Nashville Predators: Brady Martin, C/W, Canada

Brady Martin could be a massive asset for Canada, bringing skill and brute force to the lineup. The physical power forward has shown some excellent chemistry with Gavin McKenna in the pre-tournament action, so he could be an option to play alongside the star if Canada breaks up the loaded top line.

San Jose Sharks: Michael Misa, C, Canada

After an up-and-down start in the NHL that saw him miss games as a healthy scratch and due to injury, Misa's time with Canada's world junior team will be a reset. He has the intelligence and skill to get back to his elite scoring ways, and he could be the beneficiary of McKenna's playmaking, as Misa has elite finishing talent. It will be quite fun to see Misa play big minutes for Canada with some of their top players.

Seattle Kraken: Blake Fiddler, D, USA

Kraken fans will have a few prospects to watch at this year's world juniors, and Fiddler might be at the top of the list. His do-it-all defensive game with smart puck movement will allow Team USA to play him in just about any situation. Fiddler leans into his mobility and size to clog up lanes and prevent opponents from generating offense. Where Fiddler plays in the lineup will be an interesting decision for the American coaching staff.

St. Louis Blues: Adam Jiricek, D, Czechia

This will technically be the third World Junior Championship for Jiricek. He played less than a game his first time around before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Last year, Jiricek was just returning from the injury, and he was still getting comfortable. This year, he's been a force with the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs, and he'll look to continue doing the same for Czechia. He's a well-rounded defenseman who can lay a hit at one end of the ice and attack off the point at the other.

Utah Mammoth: Caleb Desnoyers, C/W, Canada

The world juniors will be a great chance for Desnoyers to get back to the high level of play we are used to seeing from him. He's struggled with his injury and inconsistency this year in the QMJHL, but he's been heating up as of late. The highly intelligent and tactical forward could carry that momentum into the tournament and be a significant factor for Canada.

Vancouver Canucks: Braeden Cootes, C/W, Canada

After getting a taste of NHL action, Cootes has been quite good for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL. His game has always been about playing high-paced, intelligent hockey. Cootes has a work ethic that makes him a nuisance to play against. Cootes has elevated his game every time he throws on a Canadian jersey. We could see him assert himself as one of the best depth players at this tournament.

Winnipeg Jets: Alfons Freij, D, Sweden

The Swedes' forward group is their strength, but their defense group is solid as well because of players like Alfons Freij. While Jets fans are sure to be watching Sascha Boumedienne on the Swedish blueline, Freij can be one of the team's best blueliners. He's been playing at the SHL level for most of this year, and his defensive game has grown leaps and bounds because of it. Freij has the potential to be a two-way force.

