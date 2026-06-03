Reports: Maple Leafs' '15 Zoom Interviews' Include Peter Laviolette And Patrick Roy
The latest buzz on the Toronto Maple Leafs' search for a new head coach includes reports that Peter Laviolette and Patrick Roy have been included in the interview process of about "15" candidates through Zoom calls.
The Toronto Maple Leafs remain on their quest to find their next head coach. Over the past week, the list has shrunk by a couple of names, with Manny Malhotra being hired by the Vancouver Canucks, and reports suggesting that David Carle has rejected an interview.
However, according to a couple of sources, the Maple Leafs have continued on with their search, and have interviewed Peter Laviolette and Patrick Roy.
On Sportsnet's 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman reported that Laviolette is one of several coaches that the Maple Leafs have spoken too.
"Toronto, I've heard they've done like 15 Zoom interviews, and I think Peter Laviolette was one of them," Friedman said on Wednesday's podcast.
TSN's Darren Dreger also made a report on Wednesday about Laviolette being a part of this week's "stage of the interview process." Along with the veteran head coach, Laviolette, Dreger also mentioned Roy as being a part of the process as a separate candidate at this stage, too.
Laviolette, 61, hasn't coached in the NHL this past season after wrapping up a two-year stint with the New York Rangers. He was fired after the 2024-25 campaign after a 39-36-7 record and a fifth-place finish in the Metropolitan Division, missing the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The season before that, which was also Laviolette's first with the Rangers, they won the Presidents' Trophy and advanced to the Eastern Conference final, losing to the Cup champions Florida Panthers in six games.
Laviolette has visited the Stanley Cup final three times in his 23-year NHL coaching career. He finished as the runner-up in 2009-10 and 2016-17 with the Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators, respectively. But he did win the Stanley Cup 20 years ago with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.
In addition to that playoff success and 1,594 regular-season games coached in the NHL, he's also won a couple of Presidents' Trophies.
As for Roy, he hasn't had nearly as much coaching experience in the NHL as Laviolette, but he has shown signs of being a good coach in this league.
Roy has spent parts of six years coaching in the NHL, with his time split between the Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders.
In his first year with Colorado and in the NHL, Roy won the Jack Adams Trophy as the coach of the year. He led the Avs to win the Central Division in that 2013-14 campaign with a 52-22-8 record, but was eliminated in the first round by the Minnesota Wild in seven games.
In the next two seasons, the Avalanche finished seventh and sixth in their division, leading Roy and Colorado to part ways following 2015-16.
After seven years away from the NHL, contributing to the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts as a GM and head coach, he was hired by the Islanders mid-season in 2023-24.
He finished off his first year in Long Island with a five-game exit in the first round of the playoffs. To this point, there was a clear decline in the Islanders, and they missed the post-season the following year.
Even after winning the draft lottery and selecting star defenseman Matthew Schaefer, there weren't many expectations for the Islanders and Roy, but he was exceeding them throughout the year.
For a chunk of last season, Roy and the Islanders were hanging around a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. In fact, the day before Roy was officially relieved of his duties by the Isles, the team was third in the Metro.
Nonetheless, Roy was replaced by Peter DeBoer, and New York went on to miss the playoffs.
Both Laviolette and Roy have had some solid campaigns in the NHL. And with these reports, it seems the Maple Leafs have at least made a preliminary interaction and spent some time speaking to these candidates recently.
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