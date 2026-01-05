The Hockey News Money & Power 2026 Hub: Interviews, 100 People Of Power & Influence & More

Welcome to the new year and the 2026 edition of The Hockey News' annual Money & Power issue.

Subscribers can read the entire issue of hockey's business annual right now at The Hockey News Archive or once the physical copy arrives in your mailbox. If you aren't a subscriber, check out THN.com/free.

This year's edition of Money & Power is more than 200 pages of interviews and features focusing on hockey's financial side. Inside the magazine, you'll find the 100 People of Power & Influence and packages featuring the executives for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers, plus Q&As with a plethora of the game's powerbrokers in the NHL, NHLPA, International Ice Hockey Federation and more.

And this year, The Hockey News has a dedicated Money & Power site featuring True Hockey Talk peer-to-peer interviews with The Hockey News owner W. Graeme Roustan and the 100 People of Power & Influence list. Visit THN.com/Money-and-Power or click on the cover below to head straight there, or stay on this hub to look at this year's digital content.

On the cover this year are Edward Rogers and Tony Staffieri, the executive chair and CEO of Rogers Communications, respectively. Rogers Communications now has a 75-percent stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs and AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The Hockey News True Hockey Talk With W. Graeme Roustan

Visit these articles for full-length videos of interviews featured in the magazine.

Edward Rogers: The executive chair of Rogers Communications discusses becoming the majority owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, if he sees any changes coming to MLSE and the importance of setting the right tone.

Tony Staffieri: The CEO of Rogers Communications chats about the increased stake in MLSE, his company's growing sports empire, the rights deal with the NHL and the future of women's hockey.

Keith Pelley: The president and CEO of MLSE discusses the differences between ownerships, what success looks like for him, his desire for the Maple Leafs to win the Cup, the collection of teams at MLSE and more.

Brad Treliving: The Toronto Maple Leafs GM chats about the difference between Calgary and Toronto, working with new ownership and the salary cap.

Daniel Hilferty: The chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor discusses his background, building an organizational philosophy, what his focuses are in the coming years and the 'pressure' of representing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Blair Listino: The Philadelphia Flyers' chief financial and administrative officer/alternate governor discusses the team's current arena, their future home and the importance of women taking on more and more roles in the sporting world.

Todd Glickman: Comcast Spectacor's chief revenue and business officer chats about Ed Snider, working with Dan Hilferty and how AI is impacting business.

Keith Jones and Daniel Briere: Jones – the Flyers' president, hockey operations – and Briere – Philadelphia's GM – discuss the team's on-ice development, bringing in Rick Tocchet as coach, the new synergy between the hockey and business sides and working with Dan Hilferty.

Gary Bettman: The NHL's commissioner discusses the Global Series games, the possibility of expansion, working with the NHLPA, his to-do list and the upcoming Olympics in Milan.

Bill Daly: The NHL's deputy commissioner discusses this year's Global Series games, the upcoming Olympics, the future of women's hockey and the possibility of returning to Phoenix and Atlanta.

Craig Leipold: The Minnesota Wild owner discusses being the host of the WJC, the profitability of the tournament, the pause on NHL games, the Olympics, the relationship between the players and the NHL and Kirill Kaprizov’s new deal.

Kim Davis: The NHL's senior EVP, social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs, discusses the business side of hockey, the growing involvement of girls and women within the game, being a role model and what the future looks like.

Marty Walsh: The NHLPA's executive director chats about getting the CBA done, the CBA's impact on the salary cap and the arena/ice conditions for the upcoming Olympics.

Luc Tardif: The president of the International Ice Hockey Federation discusses his organization's approach at the grassroots level, the working relationship with the NHL, the war in Ukraine and how long he plans to remain in his current role.

Franz Reindl: The chair of the IIHF's event and championship and athletes committees discusses his background in the game, German NHLers and the Olympics.

Jonathan Goldbloom: The chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors chats about the growth within the country, dealing with provincial bodies and working with Katherine Henderson.

Mike Trimboli: The president of USA Hockey talks about the continued growth of the game in his country, the rise of women's hockey and what the future holds for the NCAA and CHL.

Pat Kelleher: The executive director of USA Hockey chats about the importance of the world juniors, the upcoming Olympics and the dynamic of having NHLers at the Winter Games.

Anders Larsson: The president of the Swedish Ice Hockey Association talks about the state of the game in his country, the importance of Swedish NHLers coming back home and how hockey has changed since over the past three decades.

Heikki Hietanen: The president of the Finnish Ice Hockey Federation talks about growing up in a hockey family, how the game has developed in Finland over the past 60 years and his wish for more women's players.

Petr Briza: The vice-president of the Czech Ice Hockey Association chats about getting his start in street hockey, the importance of the game in his country and the challenges facing the IIHF.

Peter Merten: The president of the German Ice Hockey Federation talks about going from the hammer throw to hockey, the role of sports in the reunification of his country and his 10-year plan.

Tage Pettersen: The president of Norwegian Hockey talks about the need for more rinks in his country and whether Russia and Belarus should be allowed back into the Olympics.

Henry Staelens: The CEO of Ice Hockey UK discusses his background, the partnership with the NHL and what the future holds for the sport in his country.

Dr. Zsuzsanna Kolbenheyer: The president of the Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation discusses what it was like to play with boys in youth hockey, the challenges she faces in her country and the efforts to grow the game.

Stephen McArdle: The NHL's chief operating officer discusses the goals of NHL Enterprises, the difference between national and local business and how revenues factor into player salaries.

Keith Wachtel: The president of NHL business chats about the Global Series games in Stockholm, growing the game outside of North America and the future of NHL enterprises.

Brian Jennings: The NHL's executive vice-president of marketing discusses the NHL brand and its global reach, the difference between eras of players and staying motivated on a daily basis.

Bruce Bennett: Getty Images' director of photography, hockey imagery discusses receiving his U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction call, being recognized for what he does, how he got started with THN and how important it was to his career and more.

100 People of Power & Influence

1. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman

2. IIHF president Luc Tardif

3. NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh

4. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly

5. Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs

6. Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid

7. Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold

8. Calgary Flames co-owner Murray Edwards

9. Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis

10. Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby

Stay tuned for more Money & Power 2026 online content at TheHockeyNews.com and THN.com/Money-and-Power.