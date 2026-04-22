2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1, Game 2 - Ducks vs. Oilers Gameday Preview (04/22/26)

"I think that we wanted to find out about our guys in the playoffs," Quenneville said. "I thought we showed that we're competitive. I think there's some things we can learn from, and we've got to get better as we go along in the series, anyway. And I think that we look individually and collectively, that there are some positive things. Technically, we can be stronger in areas, but the effort was there. The pace was fine, and we expect to get better in order to win and be successful and that's our challenge. And I think that for a lot of the guys, getting their first exposure was a good sign in what their games (are) and what they bring and the upside to go along with that as well."