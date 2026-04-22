2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1, Game 2 - Ducks vs. Oilers Gameday Preview (04/22/26)
The Hockey News' Derek Lee previews the Ducks' Game 2 matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.
The Ducks didn't shy away from the moment in their first playoff game in eight years, going toe-to-toe with the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1. They shrugged off a sluggish first period, erased a two-goal deficit in the second period and had a one-goal lead heading into the third period. However, they conceded two goals in the final frame, including the go-ahead goal with 1:54 remaining.
Troy Terry, who got the Ducks on the board just 19 seconds into the second period, noted during his postgame scrum how little mental mistakes can sway a series in favor of either team.
"(The loss is) hard to swallow," Terry said. "But I'm proud of our group, and I'm excited for the rest of this series. We proved it to ourselves."
Anaheim did not practice on Tuesday in between games aside from Game 1's scratches getting some light work in. Alex Killorn, John Carlson, Lukáš Dostál and head coach Joel Quenneville addressed the media as part of Anaheim's mandatory media availability for the day.
"I didn't love our start to the game," Killorn said. "I think we kind of maybe dipped our toes in a little bit. A lot of (our) guys haven't played in the playoffs. But what I did like is our resiliency after going down two goals to come back. And that second period was a really great period for us. I liked that. And then once we got the lead, we may have sat back just a little bit. A bunch of things we can learn from, but, overall, pretty good game."
"I think (we can be better in) taking care of the slot area," Dostál, who stopped 30 of 34 shots, said. "Every single team in the playoffs––doesn't matter if it's us, Edmonton or any other team; that's one dangerous area in hockey where you have to take care of it. I felt otherwise (that) we did a pretty good job on the defensive part, but I believe that's something we've just gotta focus on. Same with me, I've gotta make those saves there."
"I think we executed our game plan well on both sides of the ice," Carlson said. "I think we probably played one of our better games with the lead since I've been here as well. It didn't manufacture us anything, but I think (there's) things to build on, to work through and keep getting better (at)."
"I think that we wanted to find out about our guys in the playoffs," Quenneville said. "I thought we showed that we're competitive. I think there's some things we can learn from, and we've got to get better as we go along in the series, anyway. And I think that we look individually and collectively, that there are some positive things. Technically, we can be stronger in areas, but the effort was there. The pace was fine, and we expect to get better in order to win and be successful and that's our challenge. And I think that for a lot of the guys, getting their first exposure was a good sign in what their games (are) and what they bring and the upside to go along with that as well."
Ducks captain Radko Gudas will miss Game 2 with an undisclosed injury. He is day-to-day, per Quenneville. Drew Helleson will draw into the lineup, making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut.
"Drew played some nice games for us down the stretch here," Quenneville said. "Drew's had some good moments for us. He gives us some quickness, some size and that spot with his partner (Tyson Hinds), they played together at some point over the last few years. Just want him to be consistent and be predictable."
"I'm excited to get out there and feel the emotions and the physicality," Helleson said. "(The coaching staff expects me to) just play my game. Defend well. Be hard to play against, make simple plays, just things I've been doing here lately. Hopefully, I can keep that going."
Former Ducks forward Adam Henrique will miss Game 2 after suffering an injury during Game 1. He played just 2:56 after exiting in the first period and did not return to the game. Josh Samanski will draw into the lineup in his place. Jason Dickinson is also a game-time decision, per Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. Curtis Lazar would draw in if Dickinson is unable to play.
While Game 1 may feel like a lost opportunity for Anaheim, they can find solace in the fact that they were able to erase a multi-goal deficit and, momentarily, hold a lead against a hardened Oilers team.
Terry and Leo Carlsson shined in their playoff debuts, with both having multi-point performances. Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard were both kept off the scoresheet for the Oilers, but Jason Dickinson and Kasperi Kapanen provided depth scoring with two goals apiece. On the backend, Jake Walman picked up two assists. Anaheim will need their depth to provide the same kind of secondary scoring moving forward.
"We need everybody," Quenneville said. "We're gonna need everybody going forward every game, every shift. We're calling on everybody to get better from the first game. There are some positives we've taken out of that game, but we're gonna need more. Can't be satisfied with that."
"I think our PK did a tremendous job," Mason McTavish said. "That's one of the best power plays ever; they did a great job. Also, shutting down McDavid, that's not easy to do. I thought we did a good job limiting his touches and space. He's a great player. Obviously, he's going to get some chances, but I thought we did a good job eliminating that."
"There should be a lot of credit to Anaheim," Knoblauch said. "They did a great job making it hard for us to get into the zone. Usually, Connor's making those plays. The other night, they were able to get their sticks on pucks. More often than not, he's making those. Tonight, we'll have to see if we have to make some big adjustments."
Ducks Projected Lines
Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Troy Terry
Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Beckett Sennecke
Mason McTavish - Ryan Poehling - Cutter Gauthier
Jeff Viel - Tim Washe - Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov - John Carlson
Tyson Hinds - Drew Helleson
Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)
Oilers Projected Lines
Matt Savoie - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Jason Dickinson - Jack Roslovic
Colton Dach - Josh Samanski - Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse - Connor Murphy
Jake Walman - Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram (confirmed)
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