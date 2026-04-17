How Ducks GM Pat Verbeek Built Roster with Playoffs in Mind

In the crease, Lukas Dostal (25) has traditionally played his best when games matter most, whether on the Olympic, World Championship, or World Junior stage. Though the playoffs are a completely different beast, Dostal has placed the team firmly upon his back for extended stretches, kept them in games they have no business remaining in, and has the talent to steal an entire series for the Ducks. The hockey world has witnessed what can happen when goalies heat up in the spring.