Five Storylines for the AnaheimDucks First Round Series vs the Edmonton Oilers
Young Ducks clash with perennial Cup favorites. Can Quenneville reignite playoff magic against a dominant Oilers squad?
The 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway, and for the first time in eight years, the Anaheim Ducks are one of the final 16 teams. They qualified with 92 points in the standings, good enough for third place in the Pacific Division, dubbed the “pillow fight division” by a member of the Ducks’ first-round opponents.
The Ducks’ first-round opponent for their first playoff series since 2018 will be the back-to-back Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers finished second in the Pacific, earning themselves home ice advantage in the opening round.
With the Ducks representing a team with a young core and on the rise, and the Oilers representing a perennial Cup favorite whose tolerance for losing has completely evaporated, storylines are plentiful entering Monday’s game one matchup. Let’s get into some on the Ducks’ side of the red line:
Joel Quenneville Returns to the Postseason
The Ducks hired Quenneville on May 8, 2025, nearly four years since he’d last been behind an NHL bench as the head coach of the Florida Panthers. After due diligence, Ducks’ general manager Pat Verbeek made the decision to hire Quenneville ahead of the 2025-26 season, with a mandate from himself and ownership to make the playoffs as soon as the upcoming season.
The Ducks succeeded in their seemingly lofty goal, and Quenneville will return to coach an NHL playoff game for the first time since the 2020-21 season. In his 26 seasons as a head coach in the NHL, Quenneville’s teams have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs 22 times and won three Stanley Cups.
In the past, Quenneville has pulled the right strings at the right times to optimize his roster’s impact in each playoff series. He’s identified matchups to exploit, implemented game plans, and made proper adjustments through a grueling seven-game series.
The NHL landscape, skill level, and on-ice product/style have changed considerably since Quennville was winning Stanley Cups in the early-to-mid 2010’s with the Chicago Blackhawks and even since he last coached a playoff game. Will he be able to replicate what he accomplished in the past with an up-and-coming Ducks roster, as he had so many times in the past?
Backing into the Playoffs
On March 26, the Ducks seemingly had the Pacific Division all but wrapped up. With 86 points through 72 games, they had a five-point lead on the second-place Oilers, were primed to capture their first division title since 2017, and were destined for a first-round series against the Utah Mammoth.
Since that date, through the final ten games of the regular season, the Ducks went 2-6-2, were outscored 41-30, lost home ice advantage, and have to now play a significantly tougher opponent. They continued to face difficulties with poor starts, untimely poor puck or position decisions, and defending the tight areas of the defensive zone, areas that had plagued them for the majority of the first 72 games of the season as well. A difference down the stretch was also that their goaltending, which had kept them in games to that point, fell to mere human levels and was unable to continue bailing them out.
When the games mattered the most, in the regular season, they couldn’t meet the moment, perhaps leaving most analysts discouraged in their chances going into this series. On the encouraging end of the spectrum, though their special teams cratered, their last ten games was one of their best (or their best) stretches of the season at 5v5, as they accounted for 56.3% of the expected goals. Will they extract the positive while discarding the negative aspects of the last ten games when the pressure elevates even further?
Playoff Terry
Ahead of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, Troy Terry sat fifth among active NHL players in games played without a playoff appearance (488), behind Mario Ferraro (490), Tage Thompson (529), Rasmus Dahlin (586), and Rasmus Ristolainen (820).
That streak is now over for Terry (along with three of the four players ahead of him). The monkey is off his back, and he’ll have the privilege of playing hockey in the playoffs. He had been the franchise’s most consistent player through the entirety of the rebuild, having now played for five different head coaches, and is the only roster player remaining from when the Ducks last made the playoffs in 2018.
Can Terry take his game to another level and shepherd the Ducks’ current and upcoming crop of young players toward realizing their full potential in their present and future playoff runs?
Feet Wet or Make Noise
Had anyone said on Oct. 9, 2025, that, in six months, the Anaheim Ducks were going to finish with 92 points, qualify for the playoffs, and end their eight-year postseason drought, anyone who follows the team and the team themselves would have been more than satisfied with that outcome for the 2025-26 season.
There’s a sense around various national media outlets that the Ducks don’t stand much of a chance in this series and should simply be happy to have made “the dance” and gain some valuable experience, getting their feet wet in these high-intensity games.
Those aspects are true. However, for the younger players, their inexperience could make them most dangerous, riding emotion while not fully grasping the pressure of playoff hockey, and for the aging veterans, they do understand the gravity of their situation and how it could represent the last or one of the last “kicks at the can.”
Can the Ducks capitalize on their blend of youthful naivete and veteran familiarity enough to upset a contender with two of the best centers in the world, both in their primes?
An Allegory for the Passage of Time
Time is a flat circle. Teams’ trajectories rise and fall like a roller coaster, and much like in fashion, things in the NHL tend to come full circle. The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks last met in the playoffs in the second round of the 2017 playoffs. That series will be remembered, from the Ducks’ perspective, for the “Comeback on Katella” in game five and the series that put an end to their four-game losing streak in game sevens.
That series now represents the last series win for the Ducks, as their contending window would violently shut after the 2016-17 season. From Edmonton’s perspective, that series represented the very first playoff loss for a 20-year-old Connor McDavid, 21-year-old Leon Draisaitl, 21-year-old Darnell Nurse, and 23-year-old Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, as they were coming off their first taste of playoff success in the series preceding, which advanced them to the second round.
Now, nine years later, McDavid is 29, Draisaitl is 30, Nurse is 30, and Nugent-Hopkins is 32. The Ducks, who have a completely different roster without any leftovers from that series, are the team with the young core on the rise. Led by Beckett Sennecke (20), Leo Carlsson (21), Cutter Gauthier (22), and Jackson LaCombe (25), this series will hopefully represent a similar sustainable window of contention.
Can this Ducks roster do what those Oilers couldn’t, and take down a Goliath, or, like on many occasions, will history repeat itself?
Game one of this series will commence on Monday, April 20, at 7 PM PST, in Edmonton.