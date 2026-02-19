Ducks at the Winter Olympics: Granlund Advances to the Semi Finals with Finland, Gudas and Dostal Eliminated in Quarterfinal

Finland captain and Ducks’ forward Mikael Granlund started the game in the spot where he started the tournament: on the left wing of Roope Hintz and opposite Mikko Rantanen. As lines were tinkered with, he played with Sebastian Aho and Tuevo Teravainen for a stretch in the second, and played most of the third with Hintz and Kaapo Kakko. It will be curious to monitor how the lines shake out for Finland’s all-important semi-final game against Canada on Friday.