Takeaways from the Ducks 2-0 Loss to the Canucks

Ian Moore has been Quenneville’s “Swiss Army knife” this season and has done well in his role as a fourth-line forechecker. However, the fourth line struggled mightily to generate any semblance of dangerous offense, and couldn’t keep the event count minimized on the other end. This stretch, with the amount of injuries to the roster, seemed like as good a time as any to call up some of the younger forwards from the San Diego Gulls of the AHL (Nathan Gaucher, Nikita Nesterenko, Sasha Pastujov, Nico Myatovic, Jan Mysak, Yegor Sidorov), and give them a look at the NHL level.