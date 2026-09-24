Takeaways from the Ducks 2-1 Preseason Loss to the Kings

Noah Warren: In his development, Warren has come leaps and bounds in terms of his stride and four-way mobility. He’s now a confident, effective, polished defender in every facet (rush, gap, coverage, angles, etc.). However, to have a true impact at the NHL level if/when he gets a shot with the Ducks, his puck skills and decision making under duress will need to reach a certain floor. He had shots and passes disrupted in precarious situations on multiple occasions in this game, and a simplification of his execution may be in order.