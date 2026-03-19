Takeaways from the Ducks 3-2 OT Loss to the Flyers

Lukas Dostal: Were it not for Dostal, this game could have gotten out of hand early. He didn’t stand much of a chance at stopping the first two Flyers’ goals in this game, and the game-winner pinballed around the crease before going in. He was forced to display his athleticism early, especially when Philadelphia was sending cutting forwards to the back post off the rush. His positional awareness was locked in as he anticipated pucks moving laterally in front of him to cut down any angles.