Takeaways from the Ducks 4-3 Win over the Canadiens

Rush Defense: The biggest struggle for the Ducks in this game was defending the Habs’ speed in transition. Montreal consistently sent three forwards to the neutral zone on regroups, and their puck-movers on the backend would find them cutting laterally with stretch passes. The Ducks’ defenders were forced to respect their speed and allowed too much gap, as the forwards were too slow to pressure the puck carriers or recognize forwards behind them, which led to multiple odd-man attacks or controlled entries with speed.