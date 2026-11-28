Anaheim Ducks
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Takeaways from the Ducks 5-3 Loss to the Kings
THN.com/anaheim's Derek Lee and Patrick Present discuss the potential of adding defenseman Simon Edvinsson
Gary A. Vasquez-Reuters Connect
Gary A. Vasquez-Reuters Connect
Nov 28, 2026 12:06 AMPublished Nov 28, 2026 12:06 AM
Updated Nov 28, 2026 1:35 AM
Special teams struggles and defensive breakdowns haunted Anaheim in a gritty Freeway Faceoff, overshadowed by Leo Carlsson’s absence and a mixed return for star sophomore Beckett Sennecke.
The Black Friday “Freeway Faceoff” matinee at Honda Center has become an anticipated tradition in Southern California. The Anaheim Ducks hosted the Los Angeles Kings on Friday afternoon in the first game of a two-game weekend “home-and-home” series.
The Ducks entered having snapped their four-game losing streak on Tuesday in a 7-0 rout of the San Jose Sharks.
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The Kings had won three of their last four, but still sat firmly in seventh place in the Pacific Division entering Friday.
Prior to this game, the Ducks activated forward Beckett Sennecke from IR, who missed the previous three games with an upper-body injury. Subsequently, the Ducks placed fellow star forward Leo Carlsson on IR with an upper-body injury. This was the latter’s third game out of the Ducks’ lineup.
Here’s how the Ducks lined up to start this game:
Killorn-Granlund-Terry
Gauthier-McQueen-Sennecke
Malott-Washe-Caulfield
Vatrano-Nesterenko-Myatovic
LaCombe-Moore
Solberg-Luneau
Mintyukov-Helleson
Laurent Brossoit got the start in the Ducks net for the second consecutive game since he was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the AHL on Tuesday. He stopped 16 of the 20 shots he faced. He was opposed by Darcy Kuemper in the Kings net, who saved 26 of 29.
Game Notes
Game flow and shot metrics painted this game as low-event, as the Ducks won the 5v5 shots on goal battle 22-16 and the shot attempts battle 49-36, but lost the expected goals battle 1.44-1.36. Some soft goals from both netminders and some coverage breakdowns when point shots were taken contributed to the goal total in this one, where each club struggled to sustain offensive zone time and penetrate the interior for dangerous chances.
Beckett Sennecke: Despite his power play goal in the second period, this was a game to forget from the Ducks star sophomore forward. The Kings, both 1v1 and as a five-man unit, did well to stay above pucks and maintain positioning between attackers and the net, refusing to overcommit.
Sennecke was guilty on occasion of holding onto pucks a bit too long and trying to manufacture a bit too much single-handedly. LA was patient when he had the puck, eliminated his options, and didn’t surrender interior lanes for him (or any of the Ducks’ attackers, for that matter).
Power Play: The Ducks converted on the power play when they were awarded a 5v3 in the second period (Sennecke’s goal), but failed to convert on three of their four opportunities. Their main area of struggle was their entries, where, again, LA played them diligently, but the Ducks have been missing the presence and speed of Leo Carlsson.
After entry, the Kings pounced on any bobbled pucks on the wall and rendered the bumper player ineffective, denying those passing lanes. Any shots taken were from distance, and any potential rebounds were nullified by good defensive sticks.
Team Defense: The Ducks continued their run of relatively quality defending. They expectedly saw some puck management breakdowns that led to multiple breakaways and were slightly scrambling after some point shot and rebound sequences. However, for the vast majority of the 60 minutes, the five-man unit killed plays early, elected for simple zone exits, and forechecked well enough to maintain levels of offensive zone pressure.
In zone, they defended cohesively, supportively, and communicatively, as they relied on instincts to break up plays in 1v1 situations and trust in teammates to recover when necessary.
Laurent Brossoit: Following the Ducks’ first shutout in two years, where he dazzled in the crease, this wasn’t Brossoit’s best performance. He was calm and efficient when the five in front of him allowed breakaways, and he tracked pucks well in-zone. However, Mats Zuccarello beat him twice from below the bottom of the circles, once below the goal line, after the defenders did well to force shots from those poor angles.
The Ducks will have a chance to collect two points out of the weekend, as they’ll head up to Los Angeles on Saturday evening for a chance to exact some swift revenge.
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