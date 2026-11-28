Laurent Brossoit: Following the Ducks’ first shutout in two years, where he dazzled in the crease, this wasn’t Brossoit’s best performance. He was calm and efficient when the five in front of him allowed breakaways, and he tracked pucks well in-zone. However, Mats Zuccarello beat him twice from below the bottom of the circles, once below the goal line, after the defenders did well to force shots from those poor angles.