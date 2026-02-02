Takeaways from the Ducks 4-3 Win over the Golden Knights

“Across the board, I thought we did a lot of good things, Dosty was solid in net, and we got that good start in the first period,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said after the game. “Then you see some of the plays they (Vegas) can make. It’s a heck of a test and a good challenge for us, and we knew we had to be at our best. We played hard and eliminated some of their possession game. When you see what they can do at the end of the game, we’ll take it.”