Takeaways from the Ducks 5-2 Loss to the Oilers

Lukas Dostal: Dostal wasn’t at his best in this game, nor was he at his worst, and he certainly wasn’t the largest contributing factor to his team’s defeat in this game. Of the five goals he allowed, two were screened shots off the stick of one of the heaviest-shooting defensemen in NHL history (Evan Bouchard), a vintage Connor McDavid play setting up Kasperi Kapanen with masterful deception, a breakaway, and a McDavid shot from the top of the circle off the rush.