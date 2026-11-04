Takeaways from the Ducks 5-4 Win over the Canucks

Until the Canucks’ fourth goal, Anaheim did a much better job of actually blocking those shots after passes went from d-to-d along the blueline, a key facet in the determination of the system’s success. Rookie defenseman Noah Warren, in particular, has taken well to the system and is properly judging how aggressive to be toward the shooter and knowledgeable of his positioning, so that his goaltender can have the best chance of seeing a shot or he himself can block it.