Takeaways from the Ducks 6-3 Win over the Senators

Laurent Brossoit: The first two goals allowed by Brossoit were questionable, and if he wasn’t able to straighten out his game quickly, the Ducks’ eventual comeback may not have been possible. Both came off of shots from the faceoff dots and beat him on the far side. The first was ruled to have been tipped by Philip Tomasino in front, so there was likely nothing Brossoit could have done differently. The second was off the stick of a streaking Claude Giroux on the rush a short amount of time after, and was one Brossoit likely wants back.