Takeaways from the Ducks 4-3 Overtime Win over the Flames

Granlund was the Ducks forward who seemed to grab this game by the horns and refused to let his team lose. He made a handful of astute reads in his end and connected plays up ice, while his creativity, vision, escapability, and small-area puck skills were the difference between the Ducks notching two points or zero. Killorn’s unheralded and detailed play created the necessary ice for Granlund and Sennecke to connect on their high-skilled sequences, and his tenacious efforts in front of the net drove defensemen to the goal line, where he negated their sticks from breaking up plays.