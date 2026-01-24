Takeaways from the Ducks 4-2 Win over the Kraken

The Ducks efficiently broke pucks out of their end, conservatively moved pucks through neutral ice, and established a five-man forecheck that, even when it was at its least effective, kept pucks out of their end as much as possible. Seattle heavily pushed back in the third period, but it was too little too late against an Anaheim team now more astute in front of Dostal, who was as good as he needed to be to lock this game down.