Adjustments the Ducks Made to Snap their Five-Game Losing Streak, What They'll Need to Continue

Gauthier isn’t a play driver, in that he doesn’t dictate flow or pace when he has the puck on his stick. However, on Saturday, he was providing needed impacts off-puck, both on the offensive and defensive sides. He used his speed and angling knowledge to backcheck efficiently and purposefully, engaging through attackers’ hands and winning possession. He translated that ability to the forecheck, whether deep in the offensive zone as an F1 or in the neutral zone as an F2 or F3. His goals will come, but when they aren’t, it’s encouraging to see him impact games with other aspects of his skillset.