2025-26 Anaheim Ducks: By the Numbers, Part 6

A pending RFA this summer, the Ducks appear to be at a crossroads with both Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov, who is also an RFA. The two lefties have taken turns showing flashes of what they can become if given the proper ice time and runway. However, neither has been able to do this on a consistent basis just yet. With Jackson LaCombe entrenched as the Ducks' No. 1 on the left-hand side, it's a battle of who will be the No. 2 behind him.