Troy Terry to Miss 5-6 Months Following Surgery

The Ducks made the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season, a team that Terry joined in the last few games of the regular season following his junior year at the University of Denver, but also didn’t suit up during their four-game playoff run. The 2025-26 Ducks advanced to the second round for the first time since the 2016-17 season and lost in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Vegas Golden Knights.