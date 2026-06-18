Troy Terry to Miss 5-6 Months Following Surgery

Anaheim’s star winger faces a lengthy recovery after battling through hip issues to lead the Ducks’ postseason charge. His absence leaves a significant void for the winter.
On Thursday morning, the Anaheim Ducks announced that forward Troy Terry “underwent successful surgery on June 9 to address hip impingement and a labrum tear.” His recovery is expected to take 5-6 months.
The NHL season has announced a switch from 82 to 84 games, and the 2026-27 regular season will begin at the end of September. A 5-6 month recovery places his likely return between Thanksgiving and Christmas and means he’ll miss approximately 25-35 games (very rough guess, as the schedule has yet to be released).
Terry had been dealing with this injury since January and was absent from the majority of the Ducks’ morning skates and practices in the second half of the season. He missed a total of 21 games in 2025-26, and still finished with an impressive 57 points (18-38=57) in 61 games.
“It’s kinda been going on since January, or something,” Terry said during his exit interview in May. “It’s just been kind of a fluid situation. I give a lot of credit to our medical staff and doctors. It’s been a bit of a process, maybe just tiring, trying to get the body ready each night was the hardest part, honestly.
“It was worth it this time of year to be able to play in those games. Not that it’s fun dealing with that stuff, but it’s fun to be in these types of games you wanted to be in your whole life. You’re going through stuff for a good reason.”
For the first time in his career, the Ducks qualified for the postseason, and Terry was able to play in NHL Playoff games in 2025-26. Coming into the season, he had the fourth-most games played in the league without playing beyond the regular season.
“I learned how to manage it better as it went along, and that made things easier,” Terry continued. “Our coaches were great with me. I wasn’t morning skating and all that. It was a grind, but it was manageable thanks to everyone in-house.”
The Ducks made the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season, a team that Terry joined in the last few games of the regular season following his junior year at the University of Denver, but also didn’t suit up during their four-game playoff run. The 2025-26 Ducks advanced to the second round for the first time since the 2016-17 season and lost in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Vegas Golden Knights.
Terry finished with 11 points (3-8=11) in 12 playoff games for the Ducks, including eight points (3-5=8) in six games against the Edmonton Oilers in the first round and three (0-3=3) in six against the Knights in the second.
He’ll be 29 years old when the 2026-27 season begins, and it will be year four of his seven-year contract that carries an AAV of $7 million.
Terry’s been a do-it-all winger for the Ducks during their extended rebuild, continuing to provide a positive attitude and acting as a bridge in the locker room between the older veterans on the roster and the continuing influx of young, dynamic talent.
The Ducks will enter this offseason with several holes or areas to which they’ll likely look to improve and a projected $38.8 million in cap space to try and do so. Terry’s absence through the opening stretch of the season will prove a hurdle they’ll have to clear if they intend to return to the playoffs in 2027 and build off the success they showed once there.