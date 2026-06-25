2025-26 Anaheim Ducks: By the Numbers, Part 9

After his season with Oskarshamn came to an end, Träff signed his ELC with the Ducks and joined the Gulls on an amateur tryout (ATO). He played in three games at the end of the Gulls' regular season, going scoreless with a minus-1 rating. It's often difficult for a player to come from overseas and make an impact right away, which was the case for Träff. He did not play in either of the Gulls' Calder Cup Playoff games, but he is expected to be a regular in their lineup next season.