2025-26 Anaheim Ducks: By the Numbers, Part 9

Recapping the 2025-26 season for Austin Burnevik, Jérémie Biakabutuka, Jaxsen Wiebe, Kyle Kukkonen, Alexis Mathieu, Michael Callow, Herman Träff, Darels Uļjanskis, Émile Guité, Brady Turko, Elijah Neuenschwander and Lasse Boelius.
The Ducks' 2025-26 season has been over for just over a month and with the 2026 NHL Entry Draft just around the corner, it feels like a good time to start recapping this past season for each player in the organization.
Today's edition of 'By the Numbers' will feature players who wore Nos. 81-90 this season.
Austin Burnevik
After a stellar freshman season with St. Cloud State in 2024-25, Burnevik built off that with an even better sophomore season. He led the Huskies in goals with 20 and was second on the team in points with 38. He earned All-NCHC Second Team honors for his performance.
Drafted by the Ducks in the sixth round of the 2024 draft, Burnevik has the attributes to become an NHLer. There's only one issue: his skating. While he has the size and skill to play up and down the lineup, his mobility and speed are severely limited due to his skating. His wonky stride and inability to pivot in a quick and smooth fashion are what held him back from being a higher draft pick, and it could potentially throw a wrench in him making it to the NHL.
Burnevik will be playing at the University of Minnesota for his junior season after transferring from St. Cloud State this past April. He'll join fellow Ducks prospect Tarin Smith in playing for the Golden Gophers in 2026-27.
Jérémie Biakabutuka
Biakabutuka was acquired from the St. Louis Blues in Dec. 2024 in the Cam Fowler trade. He spent most of the rest of the season in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers, though he did appear in 11 AHL games for the San Diego Gulls from February to March. In 32 games with the Oilers in 2024-25, he put up 28 points. However, he had just one point in six Kelly Cup Playoff games.
He spent the entire 2025-26 season with the Oilers, putting up 23 points in 43 games. The fact that he wasn't called up to the Gulls until after the Oilers' season was over paints a picture of where his future in the Ducks organization lies.
Though Biakabutuka has displayed offensive upsize and has NHL size, he doesn't have any standout attributes. At least any that will be able to get him to the NHL level, that is. He is a pending RFA this offseason with arbitration rights. Because of how deep the Ducks' defensive depth chart is, it's unlikely that he'll receive a qualifying offer.
Jaxsen Wiebe
Wiebe was another player who also played a handful of games for the Gulls in 2024-25 but spent the entire 2025-26 season in the ECHL. A gritty, physical forward, Wiebe originally joined the Ducks in Mar. 2023, signing a three-year, entry-level contract (ELC). Though he split time between the Gulls and Oilers in both 2023-24 and 2024-25, he was unable to break through the Gulls' forward depth this past season.
After missing time this season due to both injury and suspension, Wiebe was assigned to the Savannah Ghost Pirates in the ECHL at the beginning of March. He had eight points in 12 games for the Ghost Pirates after putting up 11 points in 23 games with the Oilers. In two Kelly Cup Playoff games, he registered zero points and a minus-1 rating.
Initially, Wiebe's addition looked like general manager Pat Verbeek taking a flier on a tough, hard-working player with a bit of a mean streak, just like he did with Judd Caulfield. However, Wiebe was never able to find his footing in the AHL and now also finds himself as a pending RFA with arbitration rights. He too is unlikely to receive a qualifying offer as there is just no longer any room for him in the organization.
Kyle Kukkonen
It's been pretty tough sledding for Kukkonen the last few years. After a terrific 2021-22 season with the Madison Capitals in the USHL, where he put up 53 points in 58 games, he made the transition to collegiate hockey at Michigan Tech for the 2022-23 season. His freshman season went well, as he scored 18 goals and had 27 points in 39 games, earning a spot on the CCHA All-Rookie Team and being named the CCHA Rookie of the Year.
However, things went downhill from there. He was unable to replicate his freshman season in 2023-24, battling injury and scoring just 12 points (one goal) in 27 games. The bright spot of that season was that Michigan Tech won the CCHA Championship that year.
A change of scenery was needed for Kukkonen, who transferred to Wisconsin after his sophomore season. He reached the 10-goal mark in his first season with the Badgers and looked to be back on the right track. But this past season, he failed to reach double digits in points. At times, he was even a healthy scratch.
Per PuckPedia, Kukkonen's signings rights are set to expire on August 15. It's unlikely that he'll be signed, given his stalled development. Late-round picks are usually a shot in the dark, and this is one that didn't pan out.
Alexis Mathieu
Mathieu was drafted last June by the Ducks in the fourth round and was able to get a first-hand draft experience after being in attendance to hear his name called. The hulking defenseman split the 2025-26 season between the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Newfoundland Regiment after a midseason trade and had almost identical numbers with both teams. In the QMJHL Playoffs, he had one point with a plus-4 rating in 12 games.
Offense isn't Mathieu's strong suit. His strengths come from using his size and length to erase opponents near the boards or in open ice. His puck skills still need improvement, as does his skating. He's still an incredibly raw player, but there's plenty of time for him to sharpen his skills. His skillset is similar to that of fellow Ducks prospect Konnor Smith, though Mathieu may have the higher ceiling.
Michael Callow
Callow has now played three collegiate seasons at Harvard, with the first two being alongside current Ducks defenseman Ian Moore. After a productive freshman season in 2023-24 in which he scored 15 points in 32 games, Callow's points totals have decreased with every passing season.
It's difficult to pinpoint why Callow wasn't able to build off of his strong freshman season. He has translatable tools, but just has been unable to find consistency in his game. This past season, he only played in 16 games, but was a regular in the lineup leading up to the ECAC Tournament.
Callow will be a senior next season was named Harvard co-captain alongside Matthew Morden this past April. Per PuckPedia, the Ducks hold Callow's signing rights through Aug. 15, 2027, which gives Callow one final season to prove to the Ducks that he deserves an NHL contract.
Herman Träff
Träff arguably went a rung down in competition this past season, moving from HV71 in the SHL to IK Oskarshamn in the HockeyAllsvenskan. But it appeared to be the right move for Träff, who played for Oskarshamn's youth club growing up. He had the highest points total of his junior career in 2025-26, scoring 23 goals and putting up 41 points. Consistently a threat on the left flank of Oskarshamn's power play, he was their leading goalscorer and second on the team in points. His 23 goals also ranked fifth in the league.
At 6-foot-3, Träff's game is that of a power forward. At last summer's development camp, he noted that he wanted to become less of a perimeter player. Some of that is still a work in progress, as he can depend on his shot too much at times.
After his season with Oskarshamn came to an end, Träff signed his ELC with the Ducks and joined the Gulls on an amateur tryout (ATO). He played in three games at the end of the Gulls' regular season, going scoreless with a minus-1 rating. It's often difficult for a player to come from overseas and make an impact right away, which was the case for Träff. He did not play in either of the Gulls' Calder Cup Playoff games, but he is expected to be a regular in their lineup next season.
Darels Uļjanskis
Uļjanskis made the journey to North America this past season after spending the last several seasons in Sweden. His 2025-26 season came with the Flint Firebirds in the OHL, where he had 26 points in 42 games. He played a big role for the Firebirds this past season, spending most of the season on their top defensive pair alongside Luka Graziano. Uļjanskis also represented Latvia at the World Juniors for the third time in his career. He played in four games at the tournament, missing one due to injury.
Selected by the Ducks in the seventh round of the 2024 draft, Uļjanskis looks like he could be a capable depth defenseman at the NHL level if he continues his development. He is one of the many Ducks prospects who is making the move from the CHL to the NCAA next season, playing for St. Cloud State after previously committing to UConn.
Émile Guité
Guité is coming off a career year in which he put up 65 points and scored 32 goals in 59 games for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in the QMJHL. Alongside fellow Ducks prospect Maxim Massé, the pair helped lead the Saguenéens to a QMJHL championship.
It was a bounce-back season for Guité, who had just 30 points in 59 games in 2024-25. He stepped up in the playoffs for the Saguenéens as well, putting up 14 points in 20 games this past postseason after having just four points in 11 games last season.
A clever playmaker, Guité can do damage with both his vision and his shot. His skating does need improvement, which was part of the reason he fell to the fifth round in the 2025 draft, but he has demonstrated that he can still be a strong forechecker despite his below-average skating.
Guité is also making the transition to collegiate hockey next season, playing for the University of New Hampshire. It would have been nice to see him as "the man" for the Saguenéens with Massé, Thomas Desruisseaux and Nathan Lecompte departing, but playing collegiate hockey allows Guité to see how he fares against bigger, older players.
Brady Turko
Turko built off his first full season with the Brandon Wheat Kings in the WHL, increasing his points total by 10. Those 10 extra points came almost exclusively from the goal column, as he scored 18 in 2025-26. Most of his goals came off of opportunistic chances, too, lurking in the slot or around the crease. He failed to register a point in four WHL Playoff games, but the Wheat Kings' task was always going to be a difficult one going up against a strong Calgary Hitmen team.
With the departures of Luke Mistelbacher, Joby Baumuller, Jordan Gavin and Nicholas Johnson, there is an opportunity for Turko to have a bigger role offensively next season. He's not the biggest player at 6-foot-1, but he was one of the youngest players selected in the 2025 draft and has plenty of runway, even as a seventh-round pick.
Elijah Neuenschwander
Drafted by the Ducks in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, Neuenschwander spent most of the season with EHC Chur, splitting time in the crease with Martin Neckar and Alessio Brun. In 14 appearances for Chur, he went 10-3-0 with a .913 SV% and 2.39 GAA. He also represented Switzerland at the World Juniors, starting two games and going 1-1-0 with a .902 SV% and 2.51 GAA.
Neuenschwander is currently under contract with Fribourg-Gottéron in the Swiss National League, but had been on loan with Chur in the Sky Swiss League for the past two seasons. He'll be on loan once again this upcoming season, but with HC Thurgau in the Sky Swiss League, according to Swiss newspaper La Liberté.
There was a possibility that Neuenschwander could have made the journey to North America this upcoming season, but it was unclear where he would have played. His most likely destination would have been the ECHL, with Damian Clara and Tomáš Suchánek set to tend the net in San Diego.
Regular playing time will be essential for Neuenschwander, especially because goaltenders tend to have a longer development curve than forwards or defensemen. Like Clara, he is also taller than the average goaltender, which may further add to his development length.
Lasse Boelius
Boelius made the full-time transition to playing in the Finnish Liiga this past season after spending most of 2024-25 at the U20 level. He had eight points in 40 games for Ässät before he suffered an undisclosed injury in February, which ended his season.
Injury aside, it was an overall impressive season for Boelius. He successfully transitioned from junior to men's hockey and performed extremely well for Finland at World Juniors, his first time representing them at the tournament. He had seven points in seven games, helping lead Finland to the bronze medal game, where they fell to Canada.
With another year left on his contract with Ässät, Boelius should have a big role again next season. He was a fixture in their top-4 and often played his off-side as a left-hander. That added versatility, plus his strong skating and puck skills, could help him ascend the Ducks' depth chart in the coming years.
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