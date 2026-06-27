2026 Anaheim Ducks Draft Grades, Analysis

“That's the deal. When you start looking at your board, and you start looking at your list, you don't want to take a chance,” Verbeek said when asked about trading up so minimally. “I didn't feel like we had the chance to do it (at 29th overall versus 28th overall), and I don't like taking chances to hope that that player is going to be there. We like the player a lot, and we want to be aggressive to make sure that we got that player.”