Adjustments the Ducks Will Look to Counter to Avoid Game 7

Lastly, Knoblauch went back to Connor Ingram in Edmonton’s crease. He played well enough to win the Oilers Games 1-3, and Tristan Jarry did the same in Game 4, so the Oilers’ coach went with the one who earned them their only victory of the series heading into Tuesday. Ingram only allowed one goal on 30 shots, but there was relatively little traffic in front of him in Game 5 and virtually no second-chance opportunities.