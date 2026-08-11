Anaheim Ducks Cutter Gauthier Ranked as NHL Network's 19th-Best Winger Right Now

The Ducks are in a predicament where they will be forced to rely on the entirety of their youthful core (Leo Carlsson, Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe, Beckett Sennecke, Lukas Dostal) to take another considerable step in their progressions as star players at their respective positions. Gauthier provides the Ducks with the most difficult attribute to attain in the NHL (goal-scoring) and will be continuously relied on to provide the lineup with game-changing, instant offense for the foreseeable future.