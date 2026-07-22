Outlook for the Anaheim Ducks Blueline, Losing Three Veteran Right Shots

On paper, the blueline looks bleak. LaCombe is the only proven impact player of the bunch. Mintyukov has yet to find his offensive footing and was a healthy scratch for multiple 2025-26 regular season games. Tyson Hinds (23) played the majority of the season in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls before logging six regular season NHL games and nine in the playoffs. Helleson accounted for some of the worst metrics among NHL-regular defensemen last season (46.2% xGF). Jensen will be coming off a knee surgery in March to repair a torn meniscus, is a year removed from a hip resurfacing surgery in May 2025, and his advanced metrics were unspectacular (-6.7% rel. xGF). Luneau has the talent to become a top-four defenseman in short order, but will still require all-important reps at the NHL level to achieve that potential.