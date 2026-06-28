Anaheim Ducks Free Agency Preview

Flush with $44.6 million in cap space after a draft-day shakeup, Anaheim must navigate a barren market to secure veteran blueliners and bolster a depleted forward corps.
The 2026 NHL Draft has come and gone, and the Anaheim Ducks, a team who took a massive step forward in their build in 2025-26 by making the playoffs and advancing to the second round, are even younger and have even more cap space than they did on Friday morning.
Friday’s Day 1 of the draft is one of the bigger organizational shifts in the history of the Ducks franchise, as they parted with two pieces that had become NHL regulars in Mason McTavish (3rd overall in 2021) and Olen Zellweger (33rd in ’21) in exchange for two first-round picks (15th overall and 29th overall) in the 2026 draft, a second-round pick (45th overall) in the 2026 draft, and forward prospect Anton Wahlberg (39th in ’23).
As it stands, the Ducks have nine NHL forwards, four defensemen, and two goaltenders under contract for the 2026-27 season, with four RFAs in need of new deals. One of their NHL forwards is Troy Terry, who will miss approximately 25-35 games to start the season as he recovers from hip surgery.
A glance at the depth chart will reveal the Ducks have holes up and down their lineup with NHL Free Agency set to begin in just three days, on July 1 at 9 AM PT. With two of their most valuable roster trade chips already moved, the Ducks may have to find a trade partner who covets futures if they intend to improve their roster via the trade market.
That brings us to Free Agency.
The Ducks currently have a projected $44.6 million in cap space, and the biggest items presumably on their shopping list are one or two top-four defensemen to play alongside Jackson LaCombe and Pavel Mintyukov, a middle-six center upgrade, and one or two complementary wingers to balance out the depth chart.
The 2026 Free Agency class is notoriously barren, especially at Anaheim’s two biggest areas of need: right-shot defense and center.
Defense
Two of the top three UFA right-shot defensemen are former Ducks Jacob Trouba and John Carlson (though the Carolina Hurricanes traded for his signing rights), who are both reported to be heading to market and unlikely to return to Anaheim. Another player seemingly heading to market is Radko Gudas, which leaves Rasmus Andersson, Andrew Peeke, Troy Stecher, and Vincent Desharnais as the only available RHDs who played top-four minutes a year ago and who aren’t former Ducks.
An unorthodox, but perhaps necessary, approach if the Ducks intend to improve their blueline this offseason would be to target players who shoot left and deploy a lineup with one or two left shots on the right side. Doing so would open up countless options on the trade and free agency markets, as left shots are in far less demand league-wide. It’s a proven viable strategy, as each of the last four Stanley Cup-winning teams (2023 Vegas Golden Knights, 2024 Florida Panthers, 2025 Florida Panthers, 2026 Carolina Hurricanes) iced a lineup that featured four left shots and two right shots on their blueline, which should increase confidence in the strategy for teams.
In terms of the free-agent class, opting to target left-shot defensemen would allow the Ducks to pursue a higher number of players who fit their depth chart, such as Mario Ferraro, Ryan Shea, Jeremy Lauzon, Jamie Oleksiak, and Logan Stanley.
Forwards
If they can’t improve through trade, the Ducks may be forced to enter the season with what they currently have in the organization down the middle. The only projected UFA forwards capable of playing middle-six center minutes are Boone Jenner and Erik Haula. Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek stated after the first round of the NHL draft that the Ducks have organizational options at the position, and mentioned specifically Mikael Granlund, along with the potential of prospect Roger McQueen or Cutter Gauthier filling in down the middle in the upcoming season.
If improving down the middle is too tall an order, there are several useful wingers available on the market. As mentioned, Terry will miss the opening stretch of the upcoming season, and veterans like Alex Killorn and Chris Kreider aren’t getting younger and will be lucky to maintain their output from the 2025-26 season.
Sophomore Beckett Sennecke may be rendered as the only bona fide top-six winger on the Ducks’ current roster. The hope of a bounce-back season from Frank Vatrano or breakouts from younger players like Nikita Nesterenko, Sam Colangelo, or another from the San Diego Gulls of the AHL are possible, but less likely outcomes.
The trade market will likely feature several quality available wingers, but in the UFA market, wingers like Mats Zuccarello, Ilya Mikheyev, Mason Marchment, Jaden Schwartz, Eeli Tolvanen, Kasperi Kapanen, Anthony Mantha, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Anders Lee each offer differing, yet intriguing potential for the Ducks. Perhaps even a reunion between former Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane and former Hawks head coach Joel Quenneville could offer an interesting storyline.
Moving Forward
Though the Ducks may not be able to directly fill needs in the next week or even between now and training camp, there are options available for them to improve the roster as a whole. There’s a real possibility that adding along the wing and bringing in a left-shot or two to solidify their blueline could keep the Ducks afloat in the 2026-27 standings long enough for Terry to return to the lineup and/or allow a potential breakout campaign from a younger player who could become a big piece of the team’s future like Jackson LaCombe did a couple of seasons ago.
Relying on a breakout season isn’t a recommended strategy, but one wouldn’t be too surprised to see a player like Roger McQueen or Tristan Luneau immediately contribute, or even see a player like Sam Colangelo or Ian Moore elevate their game if afforded the opportunity to do so.