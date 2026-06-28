Anaheim Ducks Free Agency Preview

An unorthodox, but perhaps necessary, approach if the Ducks intend to improve their blueline this offseason would be to target players who shoot left and deploy a lineup with one or two left shots on the right side. Doing so would open up countless options on the trade and free agency markets, as left shots are in far less demand league-wide. It’s a proven viable strategy, as each of the last four Stanley Cup-winning teams (2023 Vegas Golden Knights, 2024 Florida Panthers, 2025 Florida Panthers, 2026 Carolina Hurricanes) iced a lineup that featured four left shots and two right shots on their blueline, which should increase confidence in the strategy for teams.