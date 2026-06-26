Anaheim Ducks Offseason Rumor Roundup: 6/26/26

“I don’t think the Ducks want picks. I think they want someone that can help them now,” Friedman continued/ “They’re in win-now mode. They want someone that can help them now. He (Verbeek) thinks he takes his time. So, we’re on his timetable, not ours. If I’m right about the St. Louis pick, the 11th overall pick, being the key part of their offer, I don’t think it’s necessarily something he wants to keep. So, if he does take the Blues offer, one of the things I think here, he might be saying, ‘Okay, I have the 11th pick, what can I do with it?’”