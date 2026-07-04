Anaheim Ducks Outlook Should They Choose Not to Match Leo Carlsson's Offer Sheet

Which brings us to the draft picks. The four first-round picks potentially acquired from the Flyers will be their own and will be unprotected. They were a playoff team in 2025-26 and advanced to the second round, so it’s likely those four picks are late first-rounders. However, hockey is unpredictable, so an injury or a poor year could lead to one (or several) of those picks landing at the top of a draft.