Ducks Make Slew of Signings on Day 1 of 2026 Free Agency

Brossoit is coming in with the expectation that he will fill the role that Ville Husso did at the start of last season: Provide consistent goaltending in the AHL while at the same time being prepared for a call-up to the NHL in the event of an injury. It's been a tough road back to the NHL for Brossoit, who missed the entire 2024-25 season after undergoing hip surgery. He appeared in 26 AHL games this past season, splitting time with the Rockford IceHogs and the Barracuda after a midseason trade. He also played in one game for the San Jose Sharks, his first in 696 days. With Brossoit in the fold, the Gulls now have him, Damian Clara and Tomáš Suchánek battling for the starter's net.