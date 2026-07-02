Ducks Make Slew of Signings on Day 1 of 2026 Free Agency
Defenseman Nick Jensen and forward Jeff Malott highlighted a day filled with mostly depth signings for Anaheim.
The Ducks were quite active on the first day of free agency, although the signings they made weren't exactly ones of great magnitude. After deciding to let all of their pending unrestricted free agents––aside from A.J. Greer––walk and head to free agency, the Ducks watched as Radko Gudas, Jacob Trouba, Ross Johnston, Jeff Viel and John Carlson all signed with new teams. Meanwhile, they were making some signs of their own.
Note: The signing of A.J. Greer is omitted from this list because his deal was reportedly finalized on Tuesday.
Judd Caulfield, F - $875,000 x 2 years
Their first signing of the day was inking Caulfield to a two-year, two-way contract. Caulfield had played the 2025-26 season on an AHL-only deal, spending the entire season with the San Diego Gulls. He was originally acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in March 2023 and has been in the Ducks organization ever since. The contract is a nice reward for Caulfield, who is coming off of his best season as a professional. A big, physical forward, Caulfield spent most of the season playing alongside Nathan Gaucher as part of the Gulls' de facto checking line. With uncertainty in the Ducks' bottom-6, Caulfield could be given the chance to compete for an NHL roster spot this fall.
Nick Jensen, D - $2.25 million x 2 years
Jensen signed a two-year contract with an AAV of $2.25 million. At 35, he automatically becomes the elder statesman on the right side of Anaheim's defense following the departures of Carlson, Trouba and Gudas. Jensen has played almost 700 NHL games and spent the last two seasons with the Ottawa Senators after coming over in the Jakob Chychrun trade. He did not participate in the Senators' playoff run this past season after suffering a torn meniscus in mid-March, which required surgery. It's unlikely that Jensen will slot in on the top defensive pairing alongside Jackson LaCombe, with him better suited for either the second or third pair.
Jett Woo, D - $875,000 x 2 years
Woo was drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Vancouver Canucks and spent the last nine seasons in the organization before being traded this past March to the San Jose Barracuda. He helped the Abbotsford Canucks win the Calder Cup in 2025 and has played in 300 AHL games, but has yet to make his NHL debut. He is still just 25 (turns 26 on July 27) and may get the chance to break through, now that the Ducks' defensive depth on the right side looks a bit thin.
Corey Schueneman, D - $875,000 x 2 years
Schueneman was one of many players who signed a two-way deal with the Ducks on the first day of free agency. Undrafted out of Western Michigan University, he has bounced around the NHL and AHL since making his professional debut in 2019. He has played over 400 AHL games and can chip in offensively when needed. With Tyson Hinds expected to be with the Ducks on a full-time basis, Schueneman provides another steady veteran for the Gulls to lean on.
James Hamblin, F - $875,000 x 2 years
Outside of a stint in Sweden during the COVID-shortened season, Hamblin had spent his entire professional career in the Edmonton Oilers' system. He had NHL stints with the Oilers during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, but has not been back since. Hamblin had been one of the Bakersfield Condors' alternate captains for the past three seasons and put up 40+ point seasons in the past two seasons. Capable of playing both center and wing, he could be an adequate depth scorer for the Gulls.
Jeff Malott, F - $1.85 million x 3 years
Malott won't have to travel far, joining the Ducks from the division rival Los Angeles Kings. He made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season with the Winnipeg Jets, but had to wait until 2024-25 to get another shot, where he broke through with the Kings. He played in 58 games this past season, putting up nine points. Offense comes secondary for Malott, who prides himself on being a physical and gritty player. His game is similar to that of Viel, who got a nice pay bump in the deal he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Malott is coming in to fill the role of his namesake and will likely slot in on the fourth line alongside Tim Washe.
Laurent Brossoit, G - $1.1 million x 1 year
Brossoit is coming in with the expectation that he will fill the role that Ville Husso did at the start of last season: Provide consistent goaltending in the AHL while at the same time being prepared for a call-up to the NHL in the event of an injury. It's been a tough road back to the NHL for Brossoit, who missed the entire 2024-25 season after undergoing hip surgery. He appeared in 26 AHL games this past season, splitting time with the Rockford IceHogs and the Barracuda after a midseason trade. He also played in one game for the San Jose Sharks, his first in 696 days. With Brossoit in the fold, the Gulls now have him, Damian Clara and Tomáš Suchánek battling for the starter's net.
Travis Mitchell, D - $850,000 x 1 year
Mitchell had been with the New York Islanders for the past four seasons, mostly playing for the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL. He did make his NHL debut this past season and played in nine games, with his first NHL goal coming against the Ducks, funnily enough. At 6-foot-4, Mitchell is now one of the tallest defensemen in the Ducks' system. The left side is a bit more crowded than the right, but Mitchell should provide another strong addition to the left side of the Gulls' defense, if anything, along with Schueneman and budding prospect Stian Solberg.
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