What AJ Greer Brings to the Anaheim Ducks

Fresh off a career year, the relentless power forward arrives in Anaheim to bolster the bottom six with gritty forechecking and veteran toughness.
AJ Greer’s signing rights were acquired by the Anaheim Ducks from the Florida Panthers on June 29 in exchange for the signing rights to now-former captain Radko Gudas.
Both players have now been signed by the teams that acquired them. On Tuesday, reports surfaced of Greer’s contract signing, which has a four-year term and a $4.25 million AAV, along with a 10-team no-trade clause throughout the duration. On Wednesday, it was made official by the Ducks.
Greer (29) is coming off a career year with the Florida Panthers, where he reached a career high in goals (17), assists (15), and points (32) in 78 games, while playing the most consistent minutes in his career (12:26 TOI/G).
Prior to the 2025-26 season, Greer had mustered just 49 points (19-30=49) in 248 career games.
“I just really put my head down and gave it everything I had,” Greer said of the opportunity he earned and the production he displayed in 2025-26. “I know that I can do that again. I don’t think it’s a one-off. Personally, I know what’s in the tank, and I’m a competitor. I’m only going to get better, I believe. So, I’m really looking forward to this opportunity.”
Greer had an up-and-down journey to get to this point in his career, where he was able to parlay a 32-point season into a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract.
He was drafted in the second round (39th overall in 2015) by the Colorado Avalanche out of Boston University of the NCAA. After a year and a half of subpar production, he left BU for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL, where he saw more offensive success.
From 2016 to 2022, Greer played mostly in the AHL, with occasional NHL stints with the Colorado Avalanche and New Jersey Devils franchises. Between 2022 and 2025, he played in an exclusive fourth-line role for the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, and Florida Panthers, winning a Stanley Cup with Florida in 2024-25.
The Panthers suffered several injuries to key players in 2025-26, following back-to-back Stanley Cup wins and three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final. Those injuries paved the way to top-nine minutes for Greer, who saw a skyrocket in production and shooting percentage (16.4%), playing more reliable nightly minutes and with more talented linemates.
On the ice, Greer isn’t likely to dazzle with puck skills or impeccable vision. Instead, he’s more of a traditional grinder with remarkable skating, especially given his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame.
His on-ice strengths include a relentless motor, plus defensive habits, and consistent forechecking tendencies. He singlehandedly forces turnovers from opposing retrieving defensemen and funnels those pucks to the high danger area of the ice.
In the offensive zone, he shields pucks well and keeps his feet moving in order to keep pucks moving. Off-puck, he is constantly fighting for positioning and battles his way to soft ice, rendering himself difficult to play against. His release isn’t lightning quick, but his heavy shot can beat NHL goaltenders from distance if he’s given enough ice.
In transition, he’s never going to be a puck transporter, but he makes smart, effective puck plays to advance through neutral ice and gain bluelines. Defensively, he backchecks through proper lanes, putting back pressure on opposing rush attacks. He gets to his spots for breakouts and is as disruptive as he can be against the cycle, eliminating lanes and options.
In theory, Greer will get a lot of puck touches with his new club, in his new system, with his new teammates, and under his new coach. He offers elements of in-zone offense, disruptive defense, and forechecking that the Ducks desperately needed in 2025-26 and their ensuing playoff run.
Though Greer hasn’t accumulated much time on the penalty kill in his NHL career, if he can add that element to his repertoire, his value will only increase for Anaheim and make them better on special teams, an area of weakness for the better part of a decade.
Greer’s off-ice mentality and determination bleed onto the ice, and his self-awareness and appreciation of the opportunity given to him will undoubtedly lead to him becoming an instant fan and locker room favorite in Anaheim.